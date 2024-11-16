Runtown Returns With Kizz Daniel’s Upcoming Album, ‘Uncle K’

Share

The fans of Nigerian Afro Hip-Hop singer, Douglas Jack Agu, better known as Runtown were excited as he featured on Kizz Daniel’s upcoming album, Uncle K marking his return to music after a long hiatus.

Runtown is one of Nigeria’s most talented artists and he still dominates music platforms with his highly-played hits.

In an Instagram post on Friday night, Kizz Daniel offered a sneak peek of his upcoming album, ‘Uncle K’, revealing featured artists.

Among the tracks is ‘Peace I Chose’, a collaboration between Kizz Daniel and Runtown.

According to Kizz Daniel, his album “Uncle K” is slated for release on November 29, 2024.

The post reads: “Uncle K … Nov 29th ”,

