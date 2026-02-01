The Paris Men’s Fashion Week kicked off on the 20th of January, 2026 featuring international designers, whose brands continue to shape the fashion world.

Heavy hitting brands like Louis Vuitton, Amiri, Issey Miyake, Dior Homme, Berluti, Ungaro, Rick Owens Kenzo and more drew celebrities from across the globe.

Nigerian Afrobeat star, Runtown, was spotted front row in attendance at several major shows including Christian Louboutin – whose newly appointed creative director, Jayden Smith, debuted his collection for the brand. American movie star, Will Smith, Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, British-Nigerian actor, Jimmy Agboola, were some of the esteemed guests at the Louboutin show.

The “Mad over you” crooner was also in attendance at the Camperlab, Sean Suen, and Feng Chen Wang shows as well private showroom presentations.

His presence throughout PMFW drew significant engagement across social media proving that foreign runway presentations, exclusive fashion events, and cultural moments can align into premium fashion storytelling.

Award-winning Nigerian singer and global Afrobeats star, Runtown , was celebrated for his smooth sound and cross-continental appeal.

Wearing globally recognised designers he reclaimed his throne in the fashion hall of fame. He has consistently shaped contemporary African pop culture, seamlessly blending music, fashion, and lifestyle with international relevance.

Official’s Creative Director, Ifeanyi Nwune, was also spotted alongside Runtown in Paris cementing the fact that Nigerian creatives are recognised and accepted on the thriving global fashion stage.

The Paris Men’s Fashion Week was well attended by international celebrities, both from Hollywood and the music space.

A few hours after the Paris Men’s Fashion Week, the creative director for Christian Louboutin, Jayden Smith, posted some of the runway moments featuring Runtown, a proud moment for many Nigerians on the comment session.