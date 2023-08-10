Runtown Played Significant Role In My Music Career – Seyi Vibez

Nigerian singer, Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, better known as Seyi Vibez has revealed that his music career was inspired by one of the known talented Nigerian singers, Runtown.

According to the fast-rising superstar, Runtown was one of the musicians who inspired him to pursue a career in entertainment.

Seyi Vibez made the disclosure while speaking in a recent interview with Adesope Olajide podcast, also known as Shopsydoo, who is on a trip with UK-based author and Runtown.

Speaking in a viral video which surfaces online on Thursday, Adesope who is the host claimed that Runtown was the one who first introduced him to Seyi Vibez’s music four years ago.

In response to the comment of the podcaster, Seyi Vibez revealed that the sensational singer, Runtown, served as both his mentor and inspiration behind his entire career.

Seyi Vibez & Runtown linked up backstage at Afrobeats festival, Germany🤩❤️ pic.twitter.com/4yF2uIGxne — BASITO (@itzbasito) August 7, 2023