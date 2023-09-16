Runsewe Unveils Abuja Culture Market

… Promises to Set up Art Centers in 36 States

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Craft (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has unveiled Abuja Culture Market, which is dedicated to showcasing and marketing Nigerian arts and cultural products for both local and international visitors.

This is even as he promised to replicate same market across the 36 states of the federation so as to create avenue for people nationwide to experience and engage with Nigerian people and cultural heritage as it is the practice in other climes. Creating culture market, according to him, is in accord with the mandate of NCAC, which he said is charged with the promotion of Nigerian art and cultural heritage.

With the culture market, he noted that a new impetus will be added to promoting cultural tourism. Runsewe, who is also the President World Crafts Council for African Region, disclosed that, “NCAC plans to replicate the Cultural Market in all the 36 states.’’

The unveiling ceremony was witnessed by different national and foreign dignitaries, including members of the diplomatic community, state commissioners and the media, who attended the recently held International Art and Craft Expo (INAC 2023).

The NCAC DG noted that it was time to be practical about tackling the problem of unemployment confronting the nation, stating with culture market in the 36 states of the nation, the unemployed will gain access to the platform to market and produce their wares. According to him, “we are going to 36 states of the federation to help the ordinary Nigerians make a living.

This will reduce unemployment, crime rate and make the nation a better place. “If the ordinary Nigerians can be provided with workshop to produce and a platform to market their crafts, they will have no time for frivolities. “This is the sector that can liberate Nigeria from the shackles of unemployment and insecurity.”

The Abuja Culture Market, is the former Art and Craft Village, which was taken over by NCAC few years ago and upgraded to a modern culture market to serve the purpose for which the formal art and craft village was designated. Some of the facilities in the market include; exhibiting stalls, storage facilities, amphitheatre where countries and states can stage theatre performances, 20 public toilets, events arena, business centres, photo shops, pharmacy, diplomatic arena and a car park that can accommodate over 50 cars. Runsewe revealed that,

“This place used to be hide-out for armed robbers before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seized it and I was able to recover it after lots of threats to my life. “The building was owning electricity bill worth N5.6 million because there was no metre, now we have gotten metres for each building to allow for seamless operations for eventual occupants.

“You do not need to spend fortune to celebrate your birthday, with N30, 000 you will be given access to the party arena. “Also, the shops will go for N200, 000 each when plazas around the Federal Capital Territory go for N2 million. So, the entire package has been made affordable.

“Every nation has a culture market, we must make ours better.’’ Speaking on it sustainability, Runsewe noted that he had begun training three members of staff of the organisation who would be able to maintain seamless operation of the market upon his exit from the organisation.

“Every financial transaction is done through government Treasury Single Account (TSA), payment for shops and