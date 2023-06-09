New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Runsewe Seeks Creation…

Runsewe Seeks Creation Of African Centre In Dutch Varsities

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has called for the establishment of an African Arts and Culture study centre in one of the universities in The Netherlands.

This, according to him, will not only foster, but deepen the bilateral and economic relations between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Netherlands, noting that arts and culture are an integral part of Nigeria’s diplomatic push and that it will be mutually beneficial to have such a centre.

Runsewe made the call in Abuja during the Nigeria-Netherlands Economic Consultative Forum held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where alongside embassy officials and others, he shared ideas on furthering the relationships between the two countries.

Post Views: 62

Read Previous

Ekiti To Establish Bureau Of Tourism Development
Read Next

A’ibom Gov Pledges Support For Tinubu, FG

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023