Runsewe Seeks Creation Of African Centre In Dutch Varsities

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has called for the establishment of an African Arts and Culture study centre in one of the universities in The Netherlands.

This, according to him, will not only foster, but deepen the bilateral and economic relations between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Netherlands, noting that arts and culture are an integral part of Nigeria’s diplomatic push and that it will be mutually beneficial to have such a centre.

Runsewe made the call in Abuja during the Nigeria-Netherlands Economic Consultative Forum held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where alongside embassy officials and others, he shared ideas on furthering the relationships between the two countries.