Runsewe Eulogies Adejuwon at 80 for His Contributions to Nigerian Tourism

It was celebration time recently when D Franklin Adejuwon marked his 80th birthday anniversary. Adejuwon, who was a former Director of Research and Planning, and later Chief Executive of the defunct Nigeria Tourist Board (NTB) now Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), he was also a former Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs and Tourism Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Born on September 27, 1943, Adejuwon, who holds the first Tourism PhD degree in Nigeria, was the Nigeria’s Consultant and Member of the Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). He was also a Member and later Chairman of the Technical Committee for Programmes and Coordination (TCPC) of the General Assembly of the UNWTO. During his time in Lagos, one of his signature contributions was heralding the birth of the now rested Lekki Sunsplash Musical Concert by Dapo Adelegan.

A musical concert, which for years attracted major Nigeria star rated artistes such as the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti. While at the federal level, he pioneer Nigeria’s only tourism master plan as the technical director working with a team of experts from both Nigeria and the United Nations Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). Unfortunately, Nigeria over the years failed to implement the tourism master plan, one of the reason many say that Nigerian tourism has remained on its back foot till today.

It was only befitting for him to be celebrated by some members of the industry for his notable achievements. One of those that celebrated this tourism icon, was the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe. Runsewe at the event held in Lagos, eulogised Adejuwon as a ‘pillar of tourism,’ say- ing that the occasion is better described as Pa Adejuwon’s ‘Oak Jubilee.’

The DG, who described himself as one Adejuwon’s protégés, who has followed the imprints of his gigantic strides, stated that it was an honour for him to felicitate him, just as he expressed a deep gratitude for the profound impact the celebrant has had on his life, including, ‘‘those of countless others and indeed the growth and development of our great country Nigeria, especially in the Tourism Sector.’’

Continuing, Runsewe noted; “Through his tireless efforts, he not only succeeded in putting Nigeria on the global tourism map, but also inspired a generation of young professionals to follow in his footsteps. “Under his leadership, the Nigerian tourism industry flourished. He spearheaded numerous initiatives to develop infrastructure, preserve historical sites, and promote sustainable tourism practices.

‘‘His strategic partnerships with international organisations created opportunities for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and capacity building. The tourism sector experienced unprecedented growth, attracting visitors from around the world and generating employment opportunities for countless Nigerians. “Beyond his professional achievements, Adejuwon’s greatest legacy lies in his mentorship and guidance to succeeding generation of cultural administrators. He has been a beacon, a source of inspiration.

His wisdom, experience, and generosity have shaped the careers of many individuals, including mine. “His leadership style was characterised by humility, empathy, and inclusivity. Frank was never one to seek the limelight or take credit for the accomplishments of others. He recognised and celebrated the achievements of his team members, always encouraging everyone around him to reach for the stars. His ability to bring out the best in people and create a supportive work environment fostered a sense of camaraderie and collective responsibility in the sector.

“Furthermore, Adejuwon’s impact extends far beyond the borders of Nigeria. Through his participation in international conferences, seminars, and workshops, he has become a respected figure in the global tourism community. His insightful contributions and expertise have earned him accolades and recognition from industry leaders worldwide. “In fact, he has undoubtedly been instrumental in shaping tourism policies and practices, not just in Nigeria alone but also on the international stage.’’