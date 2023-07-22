Runsewe Charges Nigerians On Patriotism, National Unity

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has charged Nigerians to be more patriotic by putting Nigeria first and promoting national unity in all spheres of endeavours.

Runsewe gave this charge in Abuja during the launch of PUTTINGNGERI- AFIRST campaign, which is designed as a strategic response to the socio-political situation facing the country at the moment. He stressed that President Bola Ahmed Tinibu has promised to run an all-inclusive government of national unity, recognition of competence, adding that the new dawn presents an opportunity for all Nigerians to work together and confront squarely the task of building the Nigeria of our dream.

The DG further charged Nigerians to have faith in the Nigerian project and be passionately committed to national development by rising beyond the narrow confines of individualistic concerns, religion and political cleavages and put Nigeria first in the interest of peace, social integration, harmony and national development.

According to Runsewe, “We have no other nation apart from Nigeria. Therefore making Nigeria great is a task for Nigerians irrespective of religion or creed. This is why we must eschew all forms of religious bigotry, ethnic jingoism, and unhealthy political practice that tend to fan the embers of disunity and distract us from our developmental aspirations.”

Some of the speakers at the event include Mr. Gbenga Arulegba, a renowned broadcast journalist; Mrs Susan Akporiaye, President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA); Rev. (Dr) Godwin Agaga, of the Assemblies of God Church; all of whom presented papers on different aspects of Nigeria’s national life and development.