Runsewe Bags ‘Pillar Of Nigerian Tourism, Culture’ Award

Former Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has bagged the award of Pillar of Nigerian Culture and Tourism.

The award was conferred on him by the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET), the umbrella body for Nigerian travel press, at a colourful ceremony held at Sheraton Lagos Hotel and Towers.

Runsewe was among some distinguished Nigerians from public and private sectors, including the former Nigerian Minister of Tourism and Culture, Ambassador Frank Ogbuewu, who were honoured for their contributions to the growth and development of Nigerian tourism.

Other distinguished Nigerians conferred with awards were: Otunba Wanle Akinboboye (Foremost National Tourism Builder and Creative Mind), Mr Jemi Alade (National Trailblazer in Inbound Tour Operation), Engineer Tarzan Ganiyu Shekoni Balogun (National Icon in Tourist Boat Operations and Water Transportation), Mr Nkereuwem Onung (Icon of Consistency and Resilience in National Tourism Leadership), and Chief Abimbola Bode-

Thomas (Hospitality and Tourism Management, Amazon).

Speaking on the award conferred on Runsewe and the other awardees, the President of ANJET, Mr Okorie Uguru, said that the awards aim to promote the culture of service to the people, and also show appreciation to those who have served the nation with distinction while holding public office.

He said: “It is not about celebrating those who are serving the country now, but showing appreciation to those who have served in the past, to challenge current political office holders to put in their best.

“The individuals and distinguished Nigerians we are honouring are among the people who built the visibility and growth the tourism industry is enjoying today… They have contributed, and are still contributing to the sector.

“As holders of institutional memories and archivists of this industry, we know the roles they have played and are still playing in the development of the Nigerian tourism industry. That is why years after some of our awardees have left public offices, we still call them to bestow this honour.”

“I stopped talking for some time because there are too many talks in tourism, and there is no action. We come, we speak big English and go back. Today, I am going to reveal two or three things.

“The last time I came out was to speak to the new executives of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN). I am almost tired of talking, because there is no action.

“Let me first of all thank Ambassador Ogbuewu today. He said he does not want to come, so I urged him to come. It is only the living that can be celebrated. Let us thank God that during our lifetime, we have been celebrated. It is not everybody who has that opportunity.

“I can stand anywhere and talk about this industry. I do not need a book. Ambassador Ogbuewu, you would recollect that President Obasanjo took your very good self, led a delegation to Trinidad and Tobago. That was the day Obasanjo made a statement, he said, ‘I am going to stand on the existing protocol’. That was the first time they heard English. The then-president of Trinidad asked, ‘What is he talking about?’ That is a tourism brand.

“People do not understand tourism yet. People think it is only about moving from one place to another. No. Let me reveal a few things: how many of us know the late Pastor T.B. Joshua? T.B. Joshua was selling religious tourism, and nobody keyed into it? When T. B. Joshua was having his conference in Nigeria, there were over 20 private jets parked at the airport.

“I, maybe you did not know before today, I normally go to the airport to list how many countries they come from. I have my data. There is religious tourism in Nigeria. We have not tapped into it. We see them as pastors.

“Yes, pastors are doing their job, but there is tourism content in what they are doing.”