Runsewe Bags ‘Pillar Of Nigerian Tourism, Culture’ Award

Former Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has bagged the award of Pillar of Nigerian Culture and Tourism.

The award was conferred on him by the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET), the umbrella body for Nigerian travel press, at a colourful ceremony held at Sheraton Lagos Hotel and Towers. Runsewe was among some distinguished Nigerians from public and private sectors, including the former Nigerian Minister of Tourism and Culture, Ambassador Frank Ogbuewu, who were honoured for their contributions to the growth and development of Nigerian tourism.

Other distinguished Nigerians conferred with awards were: Otunba Wanle Akinboboye (Foremost National Tourism Builder and Creative Mind), Mr. Jemi Alade (National Trailblazer in Inbound Tour Operation), Engineer Tarzan Ganiyu Shekoni Balogun (National Icon in Tourist Boat Operations and Water Transportation), Mr. Nkereuwem Onung (Icon of Consistency and Resilience in National Tourism Leadership), and Chief Abimbola Bode-Thomas (Hospitality and Tourism Management Amazon).

Speaking on the award conferred on Runsewe and the other awardees, the President of ANJET, Mr. Okorie Uguru, said that the awards aim to promote the culture of service to the people, and also show appreciation to those who have served the nation with distinction while holding public office.