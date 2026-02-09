Running Conference In Lagos Set To Revolutionise Road Races In Africa – Ogba

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the World Athletics African Running Conference, Chief Solomon Ogba, has declared that Nigeria is on the cusp of emerging as Africa’s leading destination for road races.

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated African Running Conference scheduled to hold in Lagos from February 12–13, 2026, the renowned sports administrator said the country is steadily reclaiming its status as a sporting powerhouse, driven by the growing success and viability of road races across Nigeria.

Ogba described the forthcoming conference as a strong endorsement of the progress Nigeria has made in staging world-class marathon events.

“We are making significant progress in road races, and the entire world is aware of this. That is why I am very excited about the upcoming Running Conference in Lagos,” he said.

He explained that the conference will convene leading experts and key stakeholders from across the globe, creating a unique platform for strategic engagement and collaboration.

“It will be a gathering of the best minds in road running—from the world governing body to African authorities and key industry players—all working together to further shape the fast-growing road-running landscape in Nigeria and across Africa,” Ogba added.

As excitement continues to build across the continent, Lagos is once again poised to become the centre of global attention in athletics.

The conference will be followed by the 11th edition of the Platinum Label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, scheduled for February 14, 2026. The race has continued to gain international recognition and prestige, firmly establishing itself as one of Africa’s largest and most prominent road races.

The African Running Conference is designed to promote the long-term sustainability of road races in Africa while fostering the organic development of world-class marathon events across the continent.