Rumpus In Nigeria’s Downstream Over Dangote’s Petroleum Products Distribution (5)

In this concluding part of the series on rumpus within the Nigerian Oil and Gas sector, SUCCESS NWOGU chronicles some of the matters arising from the perspective of some of the players in the sector

FG’s intervention

In a move to resolve the crisis, the federal government convened a conciliatory meeting with the leadership of PENGASSAN and Dangote Refinery. Present at the meeting were the Chief Conciliator, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi; the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Dr Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, and senior representatives of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Also present was the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Engineering Matters, as well as top officials from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources. Dingyadi said the government had initially underestimated the scale and potential impact of the strike until reports emerged that the action had led to disruptions beyond Dangote Refinery, affecting critical oil and gas facilities, including operations of the NNPC.

He said: “What is happening today is very dear to this country, very dear to our economy, and very dear to the security of our nation. “We didn’t know the magnitude of this strike. Initially, we thought it was just about Dangote Refinery, but we have now been informed that it has extended to affect NNPC and other subsidiaries in the oil and gas industry.”

He added: “PENGASSAN has always been very peaceful, and we know for a very long time they have never done this kind of thing. We consider them as friends and as people who wish this country well. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is deeply concerned about the welfare of the people and is closely monitoring the situation. We want to make sure that this face-off is not extended to the ordinary citizens of the country.

“That is why we are taking urgent steps to intervene as conciliators to resolve this issue amicably for the good of our workers, our economy, and the spirit of our nation.” “We are here to find a solution that brings peace and labour stability to this vital sector. Our goal is to resolve this matter in a way that benefits everyone: the workers, the management, and, most importantly, the Nigerian people.”

Reps committee disagrees with PENGASSAN

The House of Representatives Committee on downstream petroleum resources expressed disagreement with PENGASSAN over it strike action. It stated that PENGASSAN did not give notice and allegedly did not exhaust the laid down procedures specified in the trade union relevant acts.

The Reps also called on the protesting union to lift the order and allow dialogue to lead the way. Chairman of the Committee, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, during a press briefing in Lagos said the industrial crisis will destabilise downstream stability and scare investors away from the country as the directive was made in haste without all necessary avenues for addressing their grievances exhausted.

PETROAN

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) said the Dangote Compressed Natural Gas trucks for free distribution of petroleum products would worsen traffic across the country. It stated that thousands of CNG trucks have worsened Lagos traffic congestion, adding that the situation may lead to increased travel times and decreased productivity.

According to it, the impact on logistics and transportation costs could be significant. National Public Relations Officer, PETROAN, Dr Joseph Obele in a statement, titled: Current realities in the petroleum downstream: PETROAN review of Dangote Refinery’s CNG operation, also highlighted 10 key impacts of the initiative after PETROAN conducted a 14-day review of Dangote Refinery’s CNG trucks operation.

According to him, there is poor inventory management as he alleged that registered dealers sold out quickly, leading to stockouts and rush purchases due to discounts. He stated that this highlights the need for better inventory management systems and strategies, adding that improved forecasting and planning could help mitigate stockouts.

Obele said the model will frustrate nonDangote stations. He said that stations selling non-Dangote products experienced poor sales due to a N20 price difference. He stated that this price difference may make it difficult for non-Dangote stations to compete, adding that the impact on these stations’ profitability and sustainability could be significant.

Also, he decried that private depots are retrenching staff due to market threats, with some already on sale. Obele said: “Indicators suggest looming bankruptcy for marketers, truck owners, and retailers. This could lead to a collapse of the entire supply chain. The impact on the economy and employment could be severe. “PETROAN cautions against viewing Dangote Refinery as a saviour, warning of potential monopoly.

This could lead to an uneven playing field and stifle competition. The impact on innovation and consumer choice could be significant.” He urged Dangote to engage with stakeholders for mutually beneficial solutions. He said this would help build trust and improve relationships between stakeholders, adding that it would also promote collaboration and cooperation.

Court’s intervention

The National Industrial Court in Abuja ordered PENGASSAN to stop from carrying out its nationwide strike. Justice Emmanuel Sublim, in a ruling, issued an interim order restraining PENGASSAN and its allies from cutting crude and gas supply to the multibillion-dollar facility. He warned that the planned strike could deal a heavy blow to Nigeria’s fragile economy.

The order also tied the hands of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) from carrying out any directive by PENGASSAN to choke supply lines to the refinery. The case has been adjourned till October 13 for hearing.

Strike suspension

PENGASSAN later suspended the strike following the reconciliatory meetings, which took place in Abuja for two days, at the instance of Dingyadi. The Federal Government disclosed that PENGASSAN had agreed to call off its strike following two days of conciliation meetings with the management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The meetings held on September 29 and 30, 2025. In a communiqué issued at the end of the meetings, Dingyadi said PENGASSAN’s the strike action followed the disengagement of over 800 workers at the Dangote Refinery.

He said: “The leadership of PENGASSAN explained that the directives given to stop the supply of gas to Dangote Petroleum and the withdrawal of services were in response to the termination of appointment of over 800 members,” “On its part, management of the refinery maintained that the job cuts were due to ‘ongoing reorganization in the company.’’ After hours of deliberation, both parties reached a compromise.

“The management of Dangote Group shall immediately start the process of taking the disengaged staff to other companies within the Dangote Group, with no loss of pay. “No worker would be victimised for their role in the industrial dispute. “Unionisation is a right of workers in accordance with the laws of Nigeria and that this right should be respected.

PENGASSAN had agreed to begin the process of calling off the strike in good faith.’’ While announcing the strike suspension, President of PENGASSAN, Festus Osifo, said the union’s NEC suspended the strike strictly out of respect for the Federal Government and its institutions involved in the conciliation process.

He, however, warned that the union would not hesitate to resume the strike if Dangote Refinery’s management failed to act in accordance to the agreement to recall the affected staff.

According to him, PENGASSAN remains unsatisfied with aspects of the communique, warning that the union’s patience should not be mistaken for weakness. He added: “Yes, we understand that Dangote does not respect the rules of engagement. Yes, we understand that Dangote wants to prove that he is always bigger than the rules and above the law.

Yes, we understand that today, we still have some members working within the confines of the refinery. “Yes, today, we still have some members working in some companies within the group. Yes, we know or we believe or we suspect that some of the things that the government has asked Dangote to do, that he’s going to slip in it and won’t do them just as he did it to NUPENG. We have our suspicion.

“We truly don’t believe that he will keep to his own side of the bargain. We truly don’t believe that he will live up to expectations. We don’t believe. But because we have respect for institutions, because we have respect for government.

“Because we have respect for processes, and because we have respect for procedures and because of those in government who sat up till almost 4am this morning to try and resolve this subject, the NEC has decided to listen to them. Even with our mutual suspicion that Dangote will not do what is right, even with our misgivings that the document did not clearly represent what we have asked for.

“But even with the shortcomings in the document, the National Executive Council of PENGGASAN has decided that they will go ahead to take the moral high ground, that we will go ahead to prove to the government that we are extremely patriotic people, that love this country more than any single individual, that we will go ahead to suspend the industrial action that we started on Sunday, 28th day of September 2025.”

Effects of strike

Power supply was reduced to 3,656MW on the first day of the strike. Data from industry sources showed that the strike triggered widespread gas shortages and reduced available generation from over 4,300 MW in the early hours of Sunday, September 28, 2025, to about 3,200 MW at the lowest point.

Data on grid supply revealed that as of 7am., load allocation to electricity distribution companies (DisCos) had dropped to 3,656MW, from 4,320MW recorded the previous day. The data showed that Abuja DisCo received 537MW; Ikeja Electric 530MW, while Eko DisCo had 451MW.

In addition, most gas-fired thermal power plants were off the grid. Delta had 472MW, while Egbin had 447MW serving as the main suppliers. The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) had in a statement stated that the shortfall in generation was due to the strike embarked upon by PENGASSAN within the gas supply chain.

NISO said: “These disruptions triggered widespread gas shortages, reducing available generation from over 4,300 MW in the early hours of Sunday, 28th September 2025, to about 3,200 MW at the lowest point. “In response, the NISO promptly deployed contingency measures to preserve the stability, security, and reliability of the National Grid.

Key interventions include: “Hydropower Optimisation: Strategic ramp-ups from major hydro stations, contributing over 400 MW of additional output to cushion the shortfall from gas-fired plants. “Generation Dispatch and Load Balancing: Real-time load adjustments to match available generation with system demand, while preventing a system frequency collapse.

“Voltage and Frequency Support: Continuous deployment of reactive power compensation and reserve monitoring to safeguard system integrity. “Demand-Side Management: Selective load shedding, applied as a last resort, to avert a system-wide collapse and ensure fair power distribution.”

It added: “These timely actions enabled the NISO NCC to minimize the impact of the labourinduced gas shortages, sustain operational security, and maintain supply to critical loads, thereby averting a nationwide blackout.

“The System Operator reaffirms its commitment to proactive grid management, operational excellence, and the application of best-in-class practices to guarantee a secure and reliable electricity supply for the nation.”

NNPCL

Also, the Group Chief Executive Officer, The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL) Bashir Ojulari, decried the crude and gas production losses resulting from the three-day strike carried out by PENGASSAN. He stated this in a letter written to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

The letter, titled; Impact Assessment of ongoing industrial action, was dated September 29, 2025 and also sent to the National Security Adviser and the Director General, Department of State Services.

According to Ojulari, the suspended strike led to 16 per cent oil production and 30 per cent marketed gas losses, while the nation suffered a 20 per cent power supply shortfall.

The PENGASSAN strike forced the shutdown of major oil terminals, gas plants and power facilities, leading to the deferment of 283,000 barrels of crude oil per day and 1.7 billion standard cubic feet of gas daily, choking off vital income streams from the country’s two biggest revenue sources.

Ojulari said the strike led to financial losses as the industrial action resulted in significant production deferments. According to him, within the first 24 hours of the strike, as of September 29, 2025, production deferments stood at 283,000 barrels of oil per day, 1.7 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day, and more than 1,200 megawatts of power generation Later the NNPCL GCEO attributed the cause of the recent increase in cooking gas price across the country to temporary disruption of operations during the PENGASSAN strike. Also, Ojulari said the strike halted loading and distribution for several days, leading to an artificial rise in the price.

Concerns by Nigerians

Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to issue an Executive Order to resolve the dispute between PENGASSAN and the Dangote Refinery. He stated that he would not object if the President acted like a dictator in order to end the crisis. He said: “The best thing is for the president to sign an executive order calling them off.

He has the right to dissolve them. In this case, I don’t mind if he acts like a dictator because some situations require very drastic measures.” But a former Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory, Emmanuel Ogbeche, gave another view in a piece, titled: “Before We Surrender Oil Security To One Entity.”

He wrote that it is untenable to replace a former monopoly, NNPC Ltd with another, Dangote Petroleum Refinery, in an oil sector, which he said, lacks robust regulatory framework to ensure competition, transparency and the long-term stability in the downstream oil industry.

He stated that there is a concerning narrative floating around, and that is the Federal Government should move against the trade unions in the oil and gas sector, just as the brutal dictator, late General Sani Abacha, did back in the days of his dictatorship. What a pity party. “The argument of these pseudo-democrats is that the unions – PENGASSAN and NUPENG – are working to sabotage the country’s functional private refinery, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

‘‘If not for revisionism, it is utterly false equivalence to indulge in such expensive farce. To glorify a dictatorship that trampled on the civil rights of Nigerians with the utmost impunity, and suspended constitutional order is to give meat to the abhorrent idea that the black man is in love with his chains.” He alleged that for long, the Dangote Group had been adversarial to competition.

According to him, it is an open secret that taking advantage of political connections and closeness to the corridors of power is one of its modus operandi, which isn’t bad in itself. He, however, cautioned that Nigerians must not be made to count the cost. “Only as recent as 2022/2023, we were all witnesses to the execrable war between the Dangote Group and BUA.

We also witnessed how Dangote lunged at NNPCL through the courts to frustrate it out of importing PMS. There are litanies of adversarial endeavours by the Dangote Group against competitors or those seen to be so.

“To the matter of “he needs to recoup his investment and ensure PMS sufficiency for local consumers,” fafafafowl! As at September 2022, just 46 companies benefitted tax waivers to the tune of N16 trillion of which the Dangote Group topped.

There is nothing amiss with tax incentives as they stimulate economic activity. The point is that it is not wholly his money. Lest we forget, the refinery operates in an export free zone with lots of tax incentives and waivers.”

According to him, as far back as 2009, Dangote Group was among a few firms that were granted N31 billion interest waiver by the defunct Intercontinental Bank Plc. He stated that specifically, Dansa Oil and Gas and Bulk Pack Limited, both controlled by Dangote, received concessions of N8.17bn and N4.34bn of outstanding balance of N13.6bn and N7.27bn, respectively. So tell me what I don’t know.

VP Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima lampooned PENGASSAN for allegedly holding the country to ransom over what he said was a “minor labour dispute.” Shettima, who spoke at the opening of the Nigerian Economic Summit 2025 in Abuja, said that the Dangote Refinery was too crucial to Nigeria’s economic survival to be disrupted by what he termed “union arrogance or ego battles.”

He said; “Aliko Dangote, he’s not an individual, he’s an institution, and he’s a leading light in Nigeria’s economic parliament. And how we treat this gentleman will determine how outsiders will judge us. If he had invested $10billion in Microsoft, in Amazon, or in Google, he probably might be worth $70 to $80billion by now.

“But he opted to invest in his country, and we owe it to future generations to jealously protect, promote, preserve, and protect the interests of this great Nigeria.

“I wish to call for caution, retrospection, and a deeper sense of patriotism from both labour and the organised private sector in defining and improving the relationship between labour and industry in the interest of maintaining our steadily improving economic fortunes. “It’s not about holding the whole nation to ransom because of a minor labour dispute. Nigeria is greater than PENGASSAN. Nigeria is greater than each and every one of us. I’m not coming to you as a partisan.”

NLC’s stance

But the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) differed with Shettima on his position that Dangote Group is a “national asset,” which should be shielded from certain labour regulations, President, NLC, Joe Ajaero, in a statement on the occasion of the 2025 World Day for Decent Work, said that the remark was “deeply troubling” and contrary to the principles of decent work and rule of law.

He said the labour union said no company or individual, regardless of their influence, should be exempted from obeying Nigeria’s labour laws. According to him, the global commemoration was a reminder that workers’ rights and fair working conditions are essential pillars of national development.

Ajaero said: “On this World Day for Decent Work, the Nigeria Labour Congress stands in solidarity with millions of Nigerian workers who toil daily under difficult conditions. We use this occasion to call on the Nigerian State and the ruling elites to end the relentless assault on the pillars of decent work. It is in our collective interest to protect these tenets.”

The labour leader said the Vice President’s remarks risked creating the impression that powerful corporate entities could operate above the law. He said: “We are concerned about the statement attributed to the Vice President suggesting that the Dangote Group, because of its strategic importance, should be treated differently.

This could be interpreted as encouraging impunity in the world of work. “No company, no matter how big or strategic, can operate outside the law or be bigger than Nigeria.”

Eminent Nigerians

A group of eminent Nigerians, top business leaders, clerics, and civil society advocates, cautioned PENGASSAN and the organised labour movement against actions capable of undermining national economic interests, particularly concerning the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. This was contained in a statement sent to the Dangote Group.

According to the documents, the signatories are: Atedo Peterside (CON); Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II, Sarkin Kano; Bishop Mattew Hassan Kukah (CON); Osita Chidoka; Opeyemi Adamolekun; Ibrahim Dahiru Waziri; Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, Obonganwan Barbara Etim James; Senator Sola Akinyede; Dudu Mamman Manuga; Dr. Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, Arunma Oteh and Aisha Yesufu.

According to the document, the group described recent disruptions and threats of industrial action around the refinery as unfortunate and dangerous to Nigeria’s energy security and investment outlook. They noted that while government mediation had helped de-escalate tensions, the episode underscored the need for restraint and dialogue in addressing labour grievances.

“The right to organise cannot become a licence to hold the economy hostage,” the statement warned. “Productive enterprises that lower costs and create jobs must be safeguarded. Industrial disputes, if not carefully managed, risk discouraging both domestic and foreign investment at a time when Nigeria most needs capital and innovation.

A refinery of this scale is a national lifeline, with profound consequences for jobs, energy security, and inflation. “The leaders lamented that for decades, Nigerians endured the collapse of government-owned refineries, the waste of trillions of naira in subsidies, and dependence on fuel imports.

“These failures left citizens exposed to scarcity, inflation, and insecurity.” Describing the Dangote Refinery as; “a national symbol of what bold domestic investment can achieve,” the leaders said Nigerians have already begun to feel its impact through the significant drop in fuel prices from about N1,500 per litre to around N820 in some areas, and the resulting reductions in transport fares and food costs.”

Miffed by the alleged non full compliance to NEC directive, PENGASSAN dissolved the branch executive councils of the Nigeria Gas Infrastructure Company Ltd (NGIC) and the NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML). According to a report, the union dissolved the branch for the “inability” of the executives to completely shut down gas supply to Dangote refinery during PENGASSAN’s strike.

PENGASSAN via a circular dated September 26, 2025, and signed by General Secretary of the association, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa had directed its members to stop gas supply to the refinery. The circular, which directed NGIC to cut off supply “effective immediately,” was copied to branch chairmen at TotalEnergies, Seplat, Chevron, Oando, Shell, and NGIC.

Okugbawa directed members in major oil and gas companies to halt gas and crude deliveries to the refinery and suspend vessel loading operations. But, according to the internal report, the NGIC/ NGML congress members explained that while they attempted to completely shut down the gas supply to the refinery, they were only able to close a few valves.

They appealed to the national leadership of the association to “reconsider its decision to dissolve the leadership of the NGIC/NGML Branch.” They also asked the national leadership to “kindly drop the allegations of collusion and acceptance of monetary gifts from NGIC/NGML Management to prevent the shutdown.”

The report said: “These allegations are serious and if continued to be spread may taint the image of the executives and call into question their integrity. “If there is evidence of sabotage beyond our line of sight as a congress, to suggest that dissolution of the branch be instituted, then we appeal that fair hearing be granted to the comrades to either clear their names or be found guilty with evidence.”

Expert opinion, Professor Emeritus of Petroleum Economics, Prof Wumi Iledare stated that unfolding issue between PENGASSAN, NUPENG, and the Dangote Refinery was not just about one company. He opined that it is about the credibility of Nigeria’s institutions, the rule of law, and the ethics of doing business in the oil and gas industry.

Noting labour’s position, the erudite expert said that Labour is right as he noted that no operator should be bigger than the country. “That principle is non-negotiable. But shutting down the system is too costly.

In oil and gas, a single day of disruption can create weeks of revenue losses, job disruptions, power shortages, and shaken investor confidence. Nigerians will pay the price.” From industry perspective, the Prof noted that for 21 years, unions received salaries in refineries that produced little or no value.

He said that history should remind Dangote Refinery Complex (DRC) of the need to act ethically and equitably in its dealings. According to him, equity and ethics cannot be one-dimensional.