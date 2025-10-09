Rumpus In Nigeria’s Downstream Over Dangote’s Petroleum Products Distribution (3)

As issues surrounding Dangote Refinery and face-off with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), among others continue to heat up the polity and the nation’s economy, SUCCESS NWOGU in this third part of the series on Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, looks at some of the contending issues

NUPENG calls off strike

The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on September 10, suspended its two-day strike after a meeting of the Federal Government (FG), the labour union leaders, security agencies and the Dangote Group.The National President of NUPENG, Williams Akporeha, while confirming the strike suspension to New Telegraph, said: “The strike has been called off.

We reached an agreement that was initiated by the Director-General of the Department of State Services, at the DSS Headquarters. Present were the Finance Minister, the two ministers of labour and NMDPRA, and management of Dangote led by Sayyu Dantatata.

Shortly after, FG announced that NUPENG had suspended the strike and added that the parties and the mediators had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the end of the conciliation meeting at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The communiqué was signed by the Managing Director, Dangote Group, Sayyu Dantata; the representative of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC), Comrade Benson Upah; Executive Director. Nigerian Midstream And Downstream Petroleum Regulatory, Ogbugo Kalu Ukoha; representative of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), N.A. Toro; official of Dangote Group, Otunba Jibrin; NUPENG President, Comrade Akporeha Williams.

NUPENG General Secretary, Comrade Afolabi Olawale; and Director, Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations, Falonipe Amos for the Minister of Labour and Employment. The communique stated that following the threat of industrial action by NUPENG workers, over the refusal of the management of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Limited to allow their employees to be unionised by registered labour unions, a conciliation meeting was held at the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi.

It added that it was revealed in the course of the meeting that the management (Dangote) agreed with this fact and responded that they are not averse to the unionization of their employees by labour unions in tandem with the provisions of the extant labour laws. It added that after exhaustive deliberations, the following resolutions were reached by both parties.

“That since workers’ unionization is a right in line with the provisions of the extant laws, the management of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals agreed to the unionization of employees of petrochemicals who are willing to unionise. “That the process of unionisation shall commence immediately and be completed within two weeks (9th – 22nd September) and it was agreed that the employer will not set up any other union.”

It added: “Arising from the strike notice, no worker or employee of Dangote refinery and petrochemical will be victimized. Parties will revert to the Minister of Labour and Employment a week after the conclusion of the engagement. “Based on the MoU, NUPENG agreed to suspend the industrial action with immediate effect.”

Breakdown

But the fragile peace was broken two days after the leadership of NUPENG halted loading of fuel at the loading bay of the refinery following the company’s directive to its drivers to remove all the union stickers pasted on their trucks on Wednesday.

It was reported that NUPENG had blocked the entrance to the premises of Dangote Refinery with their trucks while the management of the refinery had reportedly vowed to use toying vans to remove the NUPENG trucks from the entrance to the refinery. The union leaders following the removal order for the stickers by the company consequently summoned an emergency meeting over the matter.

One of the union leaders who declined to be named had said: “On Wednesday morning, based on the agreement reached on Tuesday at the DSS headquarters, our members working with Dangote Refinery were called, we didn’t force anybody and we handed over stickers to them. “To our surprise, after a few hours, we heard that the company directed all of them to remove the stickers. Meanwhile, not all of them even collected the stickers ab initio.

We thought it was a rumour. “When we came here this morning (Thursday), we noticed that all the pasted stickers had been removed. This negates the agreement we had during Tuesday’s meeting.” NUPENG President, Williams Akporeha, warned of possible repercussion and directed the members of the union to be on red alert for the resumption of the suspended nationwide strike.

He also canvassed the support of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, and civil society organizations against what he called the threat of the capitalist world. Akporeha said; “This is to alert the general public and the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that notwithstanding the resolution reached and signed at the office of the DSS with three Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Deputy Director-General of the DSS in attendance on the right of unionization of the workers, Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 instructed all his Truck Drivers who are NUPENG-PTD members for several years to remove the union stickers from their trucks yesterday.

“Thursday, September 11, he instructed them to forcefully drive into Dangote Refinery to load and union officials stopped them from entering the refinery to load because their trucks violated union loading rules and regulations. “Sayyu Dantata flew over them several times with his helicopter and then called the Navy of the Federal Republic to come over ostensibly to crush the Union officials.

“Our members are waiting for him and his agents to run them over. We call on everyone to let Dantata know that he is not bigger than the Federal Republic of Nigeria and we strongly condemn his arrogant attitude towards official institutions of this great country and blatant lack of respect for the laws of this country. “We call on the Federal Government not to allow the Navy and other security agents being paid with the resources of this country, to be used with impunity against the laws and people of this country.”

Allegation dismissal

But Dangote Refinery dismissed NUPENG’s allegations, insisting that claims of anti-labour practices, monopolistic behaviour, and planned fuel price hikes were “entirely unfounded.” It reiterated its full support for constitutionally protected labour rights, stating that employees are free to affiliate with any recognised trade union.

It said: “Assertions that drivers are compelled to waive union rights are categorically false,” the statement said, adding that the dispute involves NUPENG’s Petrol Tanker Drivers (PTD) unit and does not implicate the refinery in any breach of rights.

“Central to NUPENG’s allegations is the roll-out of over 4,000 CNG-powered bulk trucks, which the union claims could displace existing jobs. Dangote Group firmly refuted this, describing the initiative as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s energy transition strategy. “The deployment of CNG-powered trucks is a strategic initiative designed to support national energy transition goals, not to displace existing jobs,” the company stated.

Each truck will be operated by a six-person team, with drivers receiving salaries significantly above the national minimum wage, plus medical cover, pensions, housing allowances, and long-term access to housing loans. The company aims to have 10,000 such trucks in operation by year-end, potentially creating over 60,000 direct jobs.

No monopolistic inclination

Responding to accusations of monopolistic behaviour, Dangote Refinery emphasised its compliance with Nigeria’s deregulated oil sector under the supervision of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). It stated that over 30 refinery licences have been issued to private players, with active developments by BUA, Aradel, Walter Smith, and the Edo Refinery.

“While we are a major industry player, our presence has revitalised the downstream sector, reopened previously dormant petrol stations and restored investor confidence,” it said. The statement also drew parallels with the company’s influence in the cement industry, noting that Dangote’s entry helped eliminate Nigeria’s reliance on imports and spurred the rise of other local producers.

The company denied any plan to increase fuel prices, adding that on the contrary, its operations had stabilised fuel availability and driven down costs.

According to it, diesel prices, for instance, have dropped by over 30% in the past year, and petrol prices in Nigeria are now lower than in oil-rich nations like Saudi Arabia and 40% cheaper than neighbouring West African countries. It also stated that its N720 billion investment in CNG infrastructure was an evidence of its commitment to reducing logistics costs and improving nationwide fuel distribution.

The management of the refinery stated that it maintains a cordial and cooperative relationship with all recognised trade unions, including NUPENG. It also rejected accusations of walking out on recent conciliation efforts, stating that the union had not formally communicated any grievances before going public.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the intervention of the Federal Government, particularly the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and remain fully supportive of ongoing efforts to achieve a lasting resolution. We hold both the Minister, Dr Mohammed Dingyadi (Katuka Sokoto) and Mrs Nkiruka Onyejeocha, in the highest regards, and reject any suggestion that we have acted in a manner that would undermine their involvement.

The Minister granted Mallam Sayyu Dantata the permit to enable him attend to his medication,” the company said, expressing appreciation for the roles played by the Ministry of Labour and Employment and key ministers involved in mediating the dispute. “Since its commissioning just over a year ago, Dangote Refinery has transformed Nigeria into a net exporter of refined fuels, supplying markets as far as the United States.

Its production of key by-products such as polypropylene, LPG, and naphtha is said to be catalysing growth in manufacturing, aviation, and agro-processing sectors,” the statement explained. The company also stated that its domestic LPG supply has led to a noticeable drop in cooking gas prices, promoting cleaner household energy use and reducing dependency on firewood and kerosene.

It said: “With over 570,000 direct and indirect jobs created, including through road, power, and water infrastructure projects, Dangote Refinery has positioned itself as a centre for skills development and technology transfer in Nigeria.” It reiterated its commitment to responsible business and said that the monopoly allegation against it was “recycled falsehoods.”

Fuel price reduction

While the matter was still tense, the management of the refinery announced that it was set to begin the rollout of compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered trucks on September 15, as part of its logistics-free distribution programme aimed at significantly reducing fuel prices across Nigeria. The company said the initiative will see the gantry price reduced to N820 per litre, with corresponding lower pump prices in several key states.

Lagos and other South-Western states will see fuel retailing at N841 per litre, while Abuja, Rivers, Delta, Edo, and Kwara states will sell at N851 per litre. According to it, the first phase of the deployment will cover the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos, Kwara, Delta, Edo, Rivers and South West states, with nationwide expansion planned as additional trucks are delivered.

“This transition to CNG-powered transportation is expected to save the Nigerian economy over N1.8 trillion annually. The move is designed to cut fuel distribution costs, reduce pump prices, and ease inflationary pressures. In particular, the initiative is expected to benefit more than 42 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by lowering energy costs and improving profit margins.

“Dangote Group is investing over N720 billion into the programme, which is also anticipated to revitalise dormant filling stations across the country. The project is expected to create numerous direct employment opportunities, including roles for truck drivers, filling station managers, and fuel attendants.

“The company has called on stakeholders, including fuel station operators, telecommunications companies, and large-scale fuel consumers to partner with the initiative to ensure its success and maximise its economic impact,” it stated.

Greek gift

But Akporeha warned Nigerians that the fuel price reduction announcement and free fuel distribution initiative were Greek gifts from Dangote Group. He described the fuel price reduction a bait to Nigerians to support Dangote and an attempt to crush its members and other businesses within the country’s downstream sector.

He said: “Nigerians should not be deceived by the offer of free nationwide delivery of petroleum products to dispensing stations. It is a Greek gift to ensure that other employers of petroleum.”

Call for dialogue

Concerned about the effect of the matter degenerating, the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) said that it has observed with deep concern the rising tension within the downstream oil and gas industry and the possibility of an industrial action that could disrupt national petroleum supply and distribution.

It stated that as responsible stakeholders in the vital sector of the Nigerian economy, it recognized the central importance of industrial harmony to the stability of the industry, the protection of jobs, and the sustenance of revenues accruable to the nation.

Executive Secretary, DAPPMAN, Olufemi A. Adewole, said the association also noted the potential impact of any strike on ordinary Nigerians, businesses, and government finances cannot be overstated. Adewole said: “DAPPMAN therefore appeals to all parties involved to exercise utmost restraint and embrace constructive dialogue as the most effective means of resolving disagreements.

In particular, DAPPMAN calls for the urgent intervention of the Federal Government in addressing the concerns of all aggrieved persons. We firmly believe that engagement at the roundtable will yield lasting solutions and prevent avoidable disruptions in the sector.

“Our association’s consistent position has always been to collaborate with government, labour unions, investors, and other critical stakeholders, to create a win-win situation that sustains investment, protects workers’ rights, and guarantees uninterrupted supply of petroleum products nationwide. “We humbly urge all parties to sheath their swords, avoid actions that could escalate the situation, and allow room for negotiations that will address concerns in a fair, balanced, and sustainable manner.”

Dangote speaks

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote said the refinery’s free distribution initiative was a pragmatic innovation to improve petroleum products’ distribution model in Nigeria’s downstream sector. He stated that the initiative which will involve 4,000 tankers powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) was an attempt to address transportation logistics hiccups which he said would lead to product price reduction, reduction of transportation cost, stimulate socio-economic and agricultural businesses and ultimately benefit Nigerians more.

He spoke during a media conference at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery gantry, Lekki, Lagos on September 15, 2025 to mark the first anniversary of petrol rollout and the official presentation of CNG-powered trucks for fuel distribution.

The media interaction was also attended by Executive Director, Commercial Operations, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Fatima Aliko Dangote; Vice President, Oil and Gas, DIL, Devakumar Edwin and Chairman, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, Sayyu Dantata among other officials of Dangote Group.

He stated that NUPENG’s allegations against the management of the refinery over the free distribution model was comical to him. Dangote further stated that the new model was costing Dangote a lot of money and wondered why attempts should be made to allegedly frustrate it. According to him: “That’s why sometimes, I laugh, what do you call that? Is it NUPENG? I don’t even remember that name. NUPENG said there will be losses of jobs.

Our company did not only buy 4,000 CNG trucks, we bought 10,000, 4,000 tankers, 6,000 dry cargo. We’ve got some that carry our coal, some that carry this. So we have them in various places. “Because what we are trying to do is that we are trying to modernise this. But you can see how innovative we are. Who is going to lose? Actually, the Dangote refinery will lose because we’ll lose a big customer.

The Dangote cement used to import 40,000 tons of diesel every month. Now, they will stop buying from us. They will now go and be using their CNG. “We are not going to be deterred. So as soon as people now realize, because those CNG trucks, when they came, they didn’t cause attention. Because the ones that cost attention are the tanks. The tankers are the ones that actually cost the attention.

But those ones, they came. Now, we have already launched almost 4,000. And before the end of the year, the remaining 2,000 will arrive. Even today, we have a ship that brought about 200. And every day, they will be arriving. By the end of October, all the 4,000 tankers will be here. But by the end of November, we’ll have thousands on the road. “We are trying to make the lives of people much easier.

When you are in Damaturu or in Maiduguri, or you are in Yenagoa, just pay, when you pay, we will deliver to you. You only pay what you receive. So all the risk of stealing, risk of accident or whatever, we will take them out of you. And why? Because it’s easier now. “It’s like now, for some of you that have visited America before, you go to Macy’s or you go to Walmart and you walk in there, you burn your gasoline because you have to go there. You have to wear and tear off your car. You go there and buy something, you go back home.”

He added: “But today, from your own phone, you can order something from Amazon. It will be delivered here in Nigeria. They were using DHL, UPS and all this. They don’t use them anymore. They spent $23 billion to create their own logistic infrastructure. Was there anybody in the government of America why said, ‘no, Amazon, you can’t do that?” “Just sell your goods, and you depend on other people to now do that.

Why we as a democracy, we don’t want to rely on anybody? I want to give you a story. When we were importers, the only people who were always holding us by the neck were actually transporters. And that was the time my brother finished his university in Atlanta. He started coming back home to buy a truck. We started with our own, he became a rich man.

He was our transport manager, when we first launched our own truck, because we realized that that was the only way. “Now, we finish everything and somebody will come and hold your neck. Because if there is no evaluation, what do you do? And today, when you go and check our records, that is actually in our own financial dump of the cement, even now, with the truck that we bought, we are only doing 60% of our own cargo. ‘‘We are not trying to take anybody out of the market.

These trucks we launched, we didn’t stop anybody in this world. We are saying that there will be no loss of jobs. Are our own trucks going to be driven by robots? There are no robotic trucks now. By the time you take a workshop manager, mechanical, electrical, people who look after cars, people who look at logistic movement of the truck dispatch, back office, every truck is about 6 people.”

He stated that the projected 4,000 trucks will create 24,000 jobs. He claimed that the employees’ salaries are about four times those paid to NUPENG drivers. Dangote urged NUPENG, who accused him of giving Nigerians Greek Gift to give Nigerians ‘French Gift.’ He accused NUPENG of not following labour convention as he claimed that the union did not give the company notice of its strike before embarking on it.

Dangote also said it is untrue that NUPENG has 30,000 trucks. He stated: “What we are saying is that our salary is almost 3 times or 4 times their own. After 5 years, free accident, a driver can apply. Since we are driving hazardous goods, you can apply and get a housing loan.

Our drivers earn more than other drivers. If you look at what they earn in a month, it’s almost 4 times minimum wage. And you are saying what I don’t know. Because the trucks are not there, they are taking about 30,000 tankers. It’s not true. Nobody has 30,000. 30,000 who has? What do they carry? “Unionism for me and for the country, actually, by law, is not by force. You can decide to be anything you want to be.

Here at the refinery, it doesn’t matter. Muslim, Christian, non-believer, whatever you are, come here, we will give you product and you pay for it and you move out. So, we don’t have anything against them. They have free access to come here and they can do their business. But just like any other person, whether you’re in union or not, we look at you the same. “Our own interest is the common man. Most of our drivers are not in union.

They want to be independent because we make sure they earn a living wage. You have a clear record and automatically have life insurance and health insurance. ‘‘For yourself and for children. Pre-medical. And if you spend five years with a clear record, not thefts, accidents can come. You can apply for a housing loan, you and your family, two-bedroom.

If you spend 15 years, most easily the first entry, let’s say you’re 45, you’ve got to spend. By the time you’re 60, you have a pension for life. So, for the first time, a Nigerian will send his children, I’m a truck driver, and he’s proud to say he’s a truck driver.” He added: “Because he earns a living while he can send his children to school. He can feed his family and have a room over his head.”