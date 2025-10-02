Rumpus In Nigeria’s Downstream Over Dangote’s Petroleum Products Distribution (2)

SUCCESS NWOGU, in this second part of the series on the Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, highlights some of the issues and current discordant tunes dictating the wave of politics in the downstream end of the sector

Issues degenerate

The confrontation between Dangote Refinery with those opposed to his petroleum products’ distribution scheme worsened as the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), recently declared a strike that was suspended following the swift intervention of the Federal Government. NUPENG had alleged that President/ Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and his cousin, who is the Founder of MRS Oil, Sayyu Dantata, of engaging in anti-union practices.

It also accused them of attempting to monopolise Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas distribution as well as suppressing workers’ rights, adding that the drivers newly recruited by Dangote Refinery for the CNG trucks were being forced to sign undertakings that they will not belong to any existing union in the oil and gas industry. These were contained in a statement by NUPENG President, Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale respectively.

NUPENG, an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress, noted that the alleged action of Dangote and Dantata are an affront to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a violation of relevant international labour laws to which Nigeria is a signatory.

According to it, the rights of association, including membership of trade unions, is guaranteed by Section 40 of the Constitution. The union said that with what had happened, they were not only demanding unionisation of all tanker drivers in Dangote Refinery but all employees of the refinery and its allied companies. It appealed to the federal government, its agencies, and well-meaning segments of the Nigerian society, to call the two businessmen to order.

According to it, this is in accordance with the principles set forth by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and in line with Nigerian labour laws. It said: “The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) condemns in absolute terms the unlawful, illegal and unconstitutional anti-union practices of Alhaji Aliko Dangote and his cousin, Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata. “The drivers being recruited are being forced to sign an undertaking not to belong to any existing union in the oil and gas industry.

The recruitment being carried out on the condition of not joining existing union is the implementation of the position declared to us by Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata on June 23, 2025, when the leadership of NUPENG and Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) had the meeting with Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata, who represented himself and Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

“NUPENG is seriously concerned and disturbed with the unconscionable business practices of Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata and Alhaji Aliko Dangote who are scared of allowing unions to exist in their business outfits.” It added: “Alhaji Aliko Dangote and his cousin Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata should not be allowed to enslave Nigerian workers.

They should be made to be lawful business persons and not lawless individuals and business outfits. Nigeria is a country of laws, not a lawless society. By Section 9(6) of the Labour Act, workers cannot be penalised for their membership or nonmembership of trade unions.” “They should be told to obey the laws of Nigeria.

If they persist in their anti-union tyrannical attitudes, NUPENG is set and ready to mobilise its forces to fight within the framework of the law. “Meanwhile, since Aliko Dangote and his cousin have resolved to replace all petroleum tanker drivers in Nigeria and there is no one or institution that can stop him, the members of the petroleum tanker drivers branch of NUPENG will from Monday, 8th September 2025, start looking for alternative employments/ skills and sources of livelihoods.

“We plead with the general public to bear any inconveniences our struggle against this tyranny and indecency may cause; it is a struggle that must be waged. We call on all other industrial unions and the central labour organisations, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and global union federations to get ready to stand in solidarity with peaceful mass actions and industrial actions in defending labour rights.”

PENGASSAN

The NUPENG threatened strike got sympathisers as the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) declared its readiness then to join the NUPENG’s planned industrial action if the impasse between NUPENG and Dangote Refinery was not amicably settled and it degenerated.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of PENGASSAN, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa, the Association stated that it took the stand after it exhausted, albeit, unsuccessfully, diplomatic efforts to cause the management of Dangote Refinery to accede to NUPENG demands. PENGASSAN, an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) specifically said it was therefore in full support of NUPENG’s ongoing efforts to secure the rights of tanker drivers, who are currently being hired at the Dangote Refinery.

It said: “On behalf of the PENGASSAN, we are writing to express our unwavering solidarity with our ally and sister union, the NUPENG, in their ongoing efforts to secure the rights of tanker drivers who are currently being hired at the Dangote Refinery. “We wish to put on record that Dangote Refinery management has been resisting potential members of both PENGASSAN and NUPENG from joining the Association since its inception. “All diplomatic efforts to persuade the company’s management have so far not yielded the desired result.

It is with deep concern that PENGASSAN observe the increasing resistance to unionisation at the Dangote Refinery, as the continued denial of workers’ rights will no longer be tolerated going forward. “We stand firmly in support of NUPENG’s call for the full unionisation of not just Petroleum Tankers Drivers but all employees of the refinery and its allied companies.

“Should the ongoing situation persist without a resolution, PENGASSAN will be left with no option but to join in shutting down the refinery operations as a last resort to protect our members’ rights and interests.” It explained that the demand for unionisation of all tanker drivers in Dangote Refinery is in accordance with the principles set forth by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and in line with Nigerian labour laws.

According to it, the right of workers to organise and collectively bargain is not only a fundamental human right but also essential for promoting fair labour practices, ensuring safety, and upholding dignity in the workplace. “We, therefore, urge all stakeholders to engage in immediate and constructive dialogue to address these pressing issues.

Failure to recognise and respect the rights of workers to unionise will have consequences that extend beyond Dangote Refinery’s workplace, thereby impacting all facets of our industry. “In unity, we advocate for the rights of all workers and pledge our support to NUPENG in this vital mission. Together, we will work towards an equitable and just labour environment for all employees at Dangote Refinery,” it added.

NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) not only supported the NUPENG strike threat but placed its branches and affiliates on a nationwide alert to mobilise for a united action of resistance against the alleged management of Dangote Refinery’s anti-worker agenda. It urged the federal government and regulators, particularly the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, to intervene and enforce compliance with labour laws.

It also warned against alleged persistent anti-union practices at the Dangote Refinery, which it said could trigger nationwide industrial action. NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, in a statement accused the group of ‘crude and dangerous’ labour practices.

He further alleged that similar labour unfriendly practices had been raised by workers in Dangote Cement, Sugar, and Flour companies. He also accused the company of preference for hiring foreigners. He alleged that there were past cases where welders and fitters were brought in from India despite the availability of qualified Nigerians, adding that such practices amounted to exploitation and contradict the promises of industrialisation and job creation being claimed by the management of the refinery.

Ajaero said: “The revelations contained in NUPENG’s statement represent not just an attack on petroleum workers but a full-blown declaration of war against trade unionism and the principle of decent work,” the NLC said. It accused the Dangote Group of underpaying workers compared to industry standards, obstructing union membership, promoting casualisation, and tolerating unsafe work conditions.

“The attack on NUPENG is an attack on us all. Nigerian workers are not slaves and cannot be serially abused without consequences.” “If Dangote continues on this reckless anti-union path, we will confront this tyranny head-on until victory is secured for Nigerian workers and the Nigerian people.”

PETROAN

Petroleum Products Retailers Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) also issued its strike in solidarity with NUPENG. According to it, labour unions were united for workers’ rights against unhealthy competition in the petroleum downstream sector.

It also announced three days forewarning of suspension of lifting and dispensing of petroleum products commencing from the early hours of Tuesday, September 9, 2025, in their advocacy for healthy competition as against any form of monopoly in the Nigerian Petroleum downstream sector. It stated that the action of NUPENG and PETROAN shall be both lawful and peaceful.

According to the body: “PETROAN underscores its commitment to advancing the interests of Nigerian citizens in the price stability of the petroleum sector and promoting a stable and productive industry. “PETROAN hereby call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCON, Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Heineken Olokpobiri; the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company of Nigeria, NNPC Ltd, the Authority Chief Executive of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency, NMDPRA, the Director General of Department of State Services, (DSS), and the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) to intervene urgently in the proposed actions of NUPENG and PETROAN, even from their vacations, to avert potential hardship and pain on citizens arising from the suspension of lifting and dispensing of petroleum products.

“We appeal to the President to find a solution to the crisis, ensuring the smooth operation of the oil and gas sector and minimizing disruptions to the nation’s economy. “It is also important to note that pump attendants at PETROAN member filling stations are registered members of NUPENG; hence, NUPENG’s strike would mean these attendants would be absent from duty.”

It stated that it has instructed filling station owners not to discipline or sack any pump attendant who would be absent from duty until the end of the strike. It noted that it had earlier advocated for healthy competition in the oil and gas sector, as opposed to monopolistic tendencies.

“The aggressive business strategies of Dangote Refinery would have far-reaching consequences, including pushing private depot owners, modular refinery operators, marketers, retail owners, truck owners, and truck drivers out of business. This, he warned, would trigger millions of unemployment.

“PETROAN advised Nigerians not to view any initial strategy aimed at gaining monopoly as a “Father Christmas” promise, cautioning them not to forget the events that unfolded in the cement industry. “We urged Nigerians to be vigilant and not be swayed by promises that may seem beneficial in the short term but could have long-term negative consequences.

“In a bid to mediate on the proposed shutdown, PETROAN held an emergency ordinary national general meeting, where it resolved to hold consultations on Sunday and Monday. In the event of no fruitful outcome, the PETROAN Congress agreed to not to sack any employee who participates at all retail outlets nationwide by the early hours of Tuesday.

“ It stated that to enforce this decision, a 120-man compliance team will be mobilised as watchdog to ensure safety of our member’s facilities. It added that as a critical stakeholder, PETROAN will join other stakeholders in ensuring healthy competition in the oil and gas sector of Nigeria. For it, this collaborative effort aims to promote a conducive environment for workers, foster sector growth, and ultimately benefit the Nigerian economy.

IPMAN

IPMAN, Western Zone in a resolution reached at a zonal council meeting attended by its council members, officers, depot chairmen and secretaries across the five depots in the South-west, expressed support for the strike. Chairman of IPMAN, Western Zone, Chief Oyewole Akanni, who disclosed this added that the zonal branch of IPMAN would shut down operations from Monday to protest alleged attempts to monopolise the downstream sector. According to him, the strike was in solidarity with NUPENG over job security concerns for petroleum tankers drivers (PDT).

Opposition

But the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) opposed the NUPENG strike and called for immediate arrest of key executives of NUPENG. He accused the NUPENG officials of engaging in “reckless and destabilising” actions that threaten Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Chief Blessing Dafinone (Warri PTD), and Comrade Joseph Dagogo-Jack (Port Harcourt) branch, in a statement accused NUPENG’s President, Williams Akporeha and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, of mismanaging the union and further alleged intimidation of its members and undermining national economic progress. The PTD, which is a critical branch of NUPENG, also accused NUPENG leadership of corruption and alleged that NUPENG had become a shadow of its former self, plagued by administrative failure, factionalism and lawsuit.

It called on the federal government, National Assembly, and security agencies to intervene decisively, and arrest NUPENG leaders to prevent further unrest. The statement reads in part: “This strike threat is insensitive and wicked. A responsible union explores negotiation, not sabotage. NUPENG leaders are economic saboteurs using the union to pursue personal interests. “No union is above the law. NUPENG must not be allowed to destroy the peace and progress in the oil sector.”

Truck drivers

Also, truck drivers, under the aegis of Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association (DTCDA), opposed the strike and described it as a disservice to Nigeria. DTCDA reportedly is an association of all drivers, both in the wet and dry cargo of the transport sector, of which Dangote Refinery, MRS and other drivers of established transport companies, are members.

National President, DTCDA, Enoch Kanawa, in a statement after the union’s National Executive Council’s meeting warned that any action that will disrupt the smooth flow of petroleum products in the country was a disservice, flagrant abuse of the power of unionism and should be condemned by all Nigerians and the general public.

It said: “DTCDA said it had reviewed the purported threat by NUPENG to embark on strike, arguing that “That while not joining issues with the NUPENG as there is no basis for that, we as stakeholders in the Nigerian transport industry deem it fit to put issues in their proper perspectives so that the public are not being manipulated and taken for a ride because the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees the freedom of Association for persons to voluntarily choose who and whom to associate or partner with.”

“More so, that the Nigerian economy is fully deregulated. The DTCDA is open to all drivers who subscribe to the objectives of the Association and who are desirous of a better working life during and after retirement. This is to give them and their families a guaranteed future.”

FG intervenes

In a frantic bid to stave off the strike, resolve the face-off and prevent the country from being plunged into economic and business disruption as well as social dislocation, the federal government on September 7, 2025 through the Ministry of Labour summoned the management of Dangote Group and the leadership of NUPENG to a meeting.

However, the initial efforts of the FG to stop the strike was unsuccessful as agreement was stalled during the Monday, September 8, 2025 meeting held at the Ministry of Labour and Employment as both parties could not agree on whether all workers should be allowed to join the unions or not. Inside sources disclosed that while the Nigeria Labour Congress insisted that all workers should be part of workers’ unions, the Dangote Group favoured the inclusion of a clause that makes membership of a union a matter of choice.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi during a media briefing after the meeting, stated that the meeting ended in a deadlock, adding that some of the issues couldn’t be resolved. He, however, said he was confident that the gray issues would be resolved by tomorrow. He said: “There are issues that we have not been able to reach a final agreement on.

We had a stalemate, and we are trying to resolve the issues. Since it was getting late and most are on their way to Lagos this night. So we had to call off the thing by tomorrow. “Both parties have tried to listen and cooperate, but you know, as negotiations go, there are issues that they may not agree on, but we believe that by tomorrow (Tuesday), we should be able to resolve these issues by the Grace of God.

I believe by tomorrow, we should be able to get both parties to agree on all the issues.” NUPENG National President, Williams Akporeha, stated that the action of Labour was also in the interest of Nigerians. “We cannot stand to see an investor, whose main purpose is to come and enslave Nigerians, take us back to the dark days of slavery. “Nigerians have wished him so well as to enslave them.

So, it is unfortunate that at this point, we have an investor who says there can’t be a union in his establishment. “He wants to monopolise the entire system and even monopolise the workers with them, and we say it cannot happen in our time.”

Strike effect

The strike led to fuel scarcity and the attendant transportation challenges in some cities. It led to fuel scarcity in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital as many filling stations owned by major marketers and independent marketers closed operations in compliance with the NUPENG strike. Black market operators cashed in and sold fuel between N1,200 and N1,500 per litre in the city. Sources also said that fuel prices were higher rates in rural areas.

Also, motorists took advantage of the crisis to double fares while many people were stranded given the scarcity of vehicles and high fares. While black market operators or roadside fuel vendors were seen in some of the cities making brisk business.

The strike also had a toll on many cities including, the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Sokoto, some other northern states as well as some areas in South-South, SouthEast and South-West. Not only that fares were increased, many people were stranded leading to businesses and socio-economic dislocation.