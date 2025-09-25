Rumpus In Nigeria’s Downstream Over Dangote Petroleum Products’ Distribution (1)

The move by Dangote Refinery to distribute its petroleum products directly nationwide has attracted the ire of some stakeholders in the oil and gas sector. This development has heightened the highwired politics in the sector that has always left consumers and the nation at the shorter end of the equation, SUCCESS NWOGU, in this first part of a three part series, delves into some of the issues at stake

Background

When the management of Dangote Refinery announced that it was going to deploy 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) tankers to enhance distribution network nationwide of petroleum products, little did it imagine the level of resistance that will attend such a plan.

The company had on June 15, announced plans for the commencement of a significant national initiative, according to it, designed to transform Nigeria’s fuel distribution landscape. It had said that effective August 15, the 650,000 barrels per day capacity refinery built at Lekki Free Zone, Lagos State; would begin the distribution of fuel and diesel to marketers, petrol dealers, manufacturers, telecoms firms, aviation, and other large users across the country, with free logistics to boost distribution network.

To ensure smooth take-off of the scheme, Dangote Refinery had invested in the procurement of 4,000 brand-new CNG powered tankers, noting that this phase of the programme will continue over an extended timeframe. It further said the refinery was also investing in CNG stations, commonly referred to as daughter booster stations, supported by a fleet of over 100 CNG tankers across the country to ensure seamless product distribution.

The statement read in part: “This strategic programme is part of our broader commitment to eliminating logistics costs, enhancing energy efficiency, promoting sustainability, and supporting Nigeria’s economic development. It affirms our dedication to improving the availability and affordability of fuel, in support of broader efforts to strengthen the economy and improve the well-being of all Nigerians.

“Under this initiative, all petrol stations purchasing PMS and diesel from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery will benefit from this enhanced logistics support. Key sectors such as manufacturing, telecommunications, and others will also gain from this transformative initiative, as reduced fuel costs will contribute to lower production costs, reduced inflation, and foster economic growth.

Players in these key sectors and others can purchase directly from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. “In addition, the refinery will offer a credit facility to those purchasing a minimum of 500,000 litres, allowing them to obtain an additional 500,000 litres on credit for two weeks, under bank guarantee.”

According the refinery’s management, the pioneering effort marks a major milestone in the company’s vision to revolutionise Nigeria’s energy sector. It affirmed that Dangote Refinery was dedicated to ensuring that no place was left behind.

According to it, the company’s goal is to provide equitable access to affordable fuel for all Nigerians, regardless of location, making energy more accessible and sustainable for everyone, wherever they may be. It further said the initiative was expected to revitalise previously inactive petrol stations, thereby driving job creation, stimulating small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), increasing government revenue, improving fuel access in rural and underserved communities, and strengthening investor confidence in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

It added that the initiative was in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reflecting our shared commitment to economic progress, stability, and inclusive development. It explained; “We sincerely thank the Federal Government for its continued support, especially through the Naira-forCrude scheme, which has helped stabilise fuel supply amid global price volatility.

It marks a major revolution in the midstream and downstream sectors and stands as a key example of President Bola Tinubu’s bold and reformative economic policies. “We invite marketers, petrol dealers, manufacturers, telecom companies, and all key stakeholders to embrace this landmark initiative. Dangote Petroleum Refinery remains a proud partner in this national journey— a truly Nigerian company of global standards, dedicated to the well-being of all Nigerians.’

Discordant tones

The announcement attracted divergent reactions from oil marketers.

PETROAN

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) in a statement opposed the planned Dangote Refinery’s distribution of its petroleum products to marketers nationwide. National Public Relations Officer, Joseph Obele, stated that the scheme would lead to monopoly in disguise.

He warned that the introduction of 4,000 new CNG-powered tankers by Dangote Refinery would pose a significant threat to the livelihoods of thousands of truck drivers and owners. He alleged that Dangote’s tactics may include a pricing penetration strategy, where they reduce prices to capture market share, with the ultimate goal of forcing other filling station operators to quit the market.

According to him, this could result to a massive shutdown of filling stations across Nigeria, and widespread job losses. He said that the adoption of the strategy by Dangote Refinery will significantly affect various stakeholders, including modular refineries, as, he said that their operations and market share may be threatened by Dangote’s dominance.

He said: “The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has raised concerns about Dangote Refinery’s forward integration adoption, warning that it could lead to a monopoly in disguise and pose a significant job loss threat to Nigeria.

“With a production capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, PETROAN argues that Dangote Refinery should be competing with global refineries, not operating as a distributor in the downstream sector. “This massive refinery, one of the largest in sub-Saharan Africa, is expected to satisfy domestic fuel demand and export surplus products.”

He added: “While CNG trucks may offer a lower cost of transporting petroleum products, this shift could lead to widespread job losses in the industry. Filling Station Operators: Many may be forced to shut down due to Dangote’s pricing penetration strategy and dominance. “Local Suppliers of Petroleum Products: Their businesses may be negatively impacted by Dangote’s direct supply to end-users.

Telecom Diesel Suppliers: Their operations and market share may be threatened by Dangote’s dominance. It is obvious that Dangote plans to gain full monopoly of the downstream sector, which would enable the company to exploit Nigeria’s petroleum consumers.”

IPMAN

But the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said that the innovation was a good idea if it is well-intentioned and that it would not lead to monopoly. National Publicity Secretary, IPMAN, Chief Chinedu Ukadike, in an interview with New Telegraph stated that the initiative will rather make petroleum products accessible and cheaper.

He added that it will create more jobs and stimulate economic recovery in the country, especially in the downstream sector. He said that the President/Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, should rather be applauded for such an initiative.

Ukadike said: “We, independent marketers, had a meeting with our National President (Alhaji Abubakar Migandi Garima), and we have evaluated statistically the impact of this invention of 4,000 trucks of CNG to the system of distribution. ‘‘It will go a long way in enhancing the distribution process and ensuring that products are delivered all over the country.

We really appreciate this ingenuity in ensuring that the masses do not suffer. Some people feel that it will stifle competition and make smaller players in the industry, like IPMAN members, out of business. “That is not correct. Anybody who is saying they are taking us out of business is not being truthful.

The 4,000 trucks will mainly supply products to some places in the north and not part of the east. So our trucks will continue to work. And it has also opened up employment opportunities for our workforce. So why would we kick against it? It’s not acceptable to any marketer to oppose it.” He also said the Dangote’s scheme should be seen as one of the benefits of deregulation.

Ukadike further noted that extra care should be taken while deploying 4000 tankers on Nigerian roads as he expressed concern over the safety nature of the adventure given the bad state of many roads in the country. He reasoned that reactivating the pipelines which connect to various depots across the country would have been a better and safer strategy.

“We have other better ways of pushing petroleum products. With his new found cooperation with the federal government, we believe he (Dangote) could have used his expertise to fix the pipelines and ensure that his products pass through the pipelines,’’ said Ukadike. Adding; “By this it would be easier for us independent marketers to go to the depots and lift the products.

We should also look at the hazardous nature of 4000 trucks on our roads given the bad state of the roads and the high accident rate we have been receiving. I think that with time stakeholders would sit down and look at this policy. We are not against it, we are for anything that will ensure energy security.”

MEMAN

The Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) canvassed for preventive measures against monopoly in Nigeria’s downstream sector. It also called on the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, to remain alive to its responsibilities by protecting the rights of customers and enforcing adequate regulations respectively to prevent exploitation of users of petroleum products and stifling competition in the sector.

The downstream sector in the oil and gas industry encompasses the refining of crude oil and the processing and purification of natural gas, as well as the marketing and distribution of the resulting products to end-users. Essentially, it’s the final stage of the oil and gas value chain, converting raw materials into usable product.

MEMAN Chairman, Huub Stokman speaking during the Association’s recent quarterly press webinar and industry engagement, themed: “Fair and Healthy Competition in the Nigerian Market,” said MEMAN is all about a fair and an open competition because the association believes fair and open combination drives innovation in the market. He recalled that Nigerian now operates fully deregulated market and has Dangote Refinery operating in the country.

For him, MEMAN had always advocated for an open, transparent and fair market where all can compete as the oil marketers believe that kind of environment will drive innovation, new ideas and people to think differently. He said: “I think we’ve all seen the announcement of Dangote over about the distribution of fuel I think it’s an innovation in the market that will all make us think about what it does? Players need to innovate.

‘‘People need to think differently and in many markets around the world, that kind of open and fair competition will drive benefits. It will drive benefits for the consumer. It will drive benefits for the companies. It will drive benefits for the overall industry. ‘‘Because at the end of the day, what you’re trying to do is making sure that the end user gets a fair price and that you’ve got a sustainable industry.

Now, bringing in CNG trucks and we’ve done it ourselves also as the company that I represent, it lowers transportation costs. Using CNG powered trucks lowers transportation costs. ‘‘So, that’s to the benefit at the end of the consumer. So, it also helps in reducing greenhouse gases, etc. It’s got almost like a double effect. So, we do believe that that is very important.

The more, new ideas come into the market, the more innovation comes in a fully deregulated market, the better it is. “Now, of course, people then say, will it remain a fair and open market where competition can thrive? Well, I think it should. It should.

Otherwise, why do it? But otherwise, we always have regulatory agencies like the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to keep a watchful eye. They are there to both protect the interests of the industry and the interests of the consumer.

“But I think the consumer and industry is always best served with competition. As you know, I’m not from Nigeria. I’ve worked in many countries in the world and I’ve always believed where there’s competition, it helps the industry and it helps the consumer at the end. Because that’s where, at the end, the battle of the preference of the consumer is always where it comes to.

“So, we will always, as MEMAN keep on advocating for policies and practices that ensure free and fair competition that ultimately should benefit the consumers in Nigeria. So, we always look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders and to support initiatives that advance Nigeria’s energy landscape while promoting affordability, peace, sustainability and control market access.”

Chief Executive Officer of MEMAN, Mr Clement Isong welcomed the innovation in the sector but noted that major marketers were seeking more detailed information about the proposed fuel distribution plan by Dangote Refinery, especially the logistics and pricing implications.

He added that MEMAN was carefully observing market developments and will engage constructively once it fully understands the operational framework and policy implications of Dangote’s distribution plan. He said: “We have read, like you have, that Dangote Refinery will begin fuel distribution with free logistics from August 15. But we need to understand what this means in practical terms—what areas it impacts and how.

That requires discussions with Dangote, regulators, other stakeholders, and the media. “It would be premature and irresponsible for us to make any definitive statements until we have clarity. For example, there are claims that prices will be equalized across the country. Is that true? We don’t know yet.

We need clarity before we can engage.” Isong reiterated MEMAN’s support for open-market competition, noting that innovation—such as the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks—is welcome. He highlighted that many MEMAN members are already adopting similar solutions, including solar-powered filling stations and logistics pooling, to reduce operational costs and improve efficiency.

“We’ve always advocated for innovation and competition. CNG-powered trucks are a good example. Some of our members are already using them. Others are investing in solar to cut the cost of operations. We support anything that helps reduce costs fairly,” he said. He, however, cautioned that uneven access to infrastructure, such as CNG filling stations, could lead to an imbalance in market competitiveness if not properly managed by regulators.

World Bank

Senior Economist for Nigeria, World Bank, Mr. Samer Matta, said competition is beneficial to the economy. According to him, it benefits both households and firms by improving pricing, service delivery, and innovation. He stated that many sectors in the country would benefit.

According to him, it is needful for regulators to strengthen enforcement frameworks and build internal capacity for competitive assessments. Matta, who was the inaugural Executive Secretary of the African Continental Free Trade Area AFCFT), disclosed that government protection does not promote refining efficiency and doesn’t help deliver benefits to consumer’s health.

According to him, that’s why it’s important to regulate the market and ensure that the regulation is well-managed. He said: “I guess allowing only refiners to import products would mean that competition would be impacted. If it happens, that means that over time, as in the case like of other countries, there would be again one big incumbent firm that would be able to set the price, which would be much higher than the initial cost price.

And the quality could degrade over time. “And in that regard, we think that the section 317.9 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in a way could have been written differently, because that could be misinterpreted in the sense that domestic refineries or importing of refined petroleum only should happen after there’s a supply from the domestic refineries. Again, I think it goes against the idea of competition.

“I think competition on its own, without having a good regulatory environment is not enough. That’s why it’s very important to make sure that there is a fair competition, and by fair competition, meaning that those unfair firms that are competing are basically in a way punished. ‘

‘Because for example, in the downstream sector, maybe one company could come and can do some dishonest behaviour like shortselling, like mislabeling the quality of the fuel products, like non-compliance with other health and safety environments, and they apply that, they could have some advantages over more honest marketers, which actually should be productive.

It would be important for the regulatory agencies to play the role to ensure that this dishonest behaviour is minimised, to ensure that that competition is fair, not unfair.” He added: “It is important to implement a holistic approach to competition within Nigeria, which in a way goes not only in the downstream sector, but for the whole country.

We usually talk about three pillars for competition, from a policy perspective and regulatory perspective. If you look at the policy perspective, these are the first orange and the green buckets, which one is to ensure that there are open markets through pro-competition sector regulation, and competitive neutrality across firms.

Saying; “And these are usually set by policies, whether laws, regulations, trade policy, etc. And the second big part is the regulatory and the legal importance of the laws and the role of regulatory agencies. “In general, local control creates a little bit of a barrier for competition, because it means that certain companies which could be more productive are not being able to enter the market. Another issue is import restrictions.

‘‘That creates certain advantages for certain sectors for certain companies. And the last one is restrictions on foreign direct investment (FDI), for example, not allowing certain foreign companies to enter the market, which has a lot of implications in terms of sharing that knowledge and improving competition.

“In the case of Nigeria, is that when there are fewer and larger firms, what happens is that dominant players can easily crowd out competition? And they can do a lot in a way, try to push other companies out of the markets on their own or collude with other markets to maintain market dominance.

According to him’ “It is important to ensure that the regulatory environment is suited for competition, so we have the legal framework. And the other one is to ensure that the regulatory agencies themselves are doing their job in terms of making sure that unfair competition is also being penalized to ensure that there is a fair competition across all firms.”

Competition effects

Chief Executive Officer, Transaharan, Francis Anatogu, said competition will keep people on their toes, adding that it will make the operators to always be trying to adapt to the market, disrupt the market and find new ways to win, leading to innovation. He further said competition will make prices to go down, more choices and better quality product and services.

He said: “In competition, there’s efficiency for everybody because you do things faster in new ways. But also, the customer is king. And the customer decides, okay, which would I go with? Whether because of their income level or their cultural biases or whatever it is, they actually decide where to go.

But it is their choice. And when this happens, everybody is trying to win. “So everybody gets involved, more jobs, and so on. Locally and globally, we are living witnesses to why competition is important. Not too long ago, in the telecoms industry, we were over in the space of one week due to competition.

“The rules should be applied consistently. This should resolve timely and effectively. These are the things that are needed. The establishment of The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to address competition issues is a very welcome development. We’ve seen them making moves in several areas. But they’re still a very young organization.

“They don’t have all the resources that they need to be able to operate, but that is a step in the right direction. They need to build the competence. They need to build experience. And even very important is their rulings and whatever decisions they make which can be challenged by the courts. We are not there yet in that area. But there are some major successes. They are making moves in a number of areas.”