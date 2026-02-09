Rumours Of Beating My Wife Affected Me, Teddy A Opens Up

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 3 housemate, Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, has opened up about the emotional toll of the false allegations made against him that he physically abused his wife, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, also known as BamBam.

Speaking on WithChude Podcast, Teddy A revealed that a report accusing him of physically abusing his wife had a profound impact on him.

New Telegraph recalls that the allegations, which were spread on social media, claimed that Teddy A beat his wife, even while she was pregnant.

According to him, the report sparked widespread discussion and left both him and Bambam shocked and confused about its origin.

He said, “When they said I was beating my wife, which was a lot. I woke up, went downstairs, and my wife was there, she was watching a movie, she was pregnant and laughing.”

“Then I checked my phone and saw my notifications going off. I was like, I didn’t drop any content that’s trending, what’s going on, what did I do, or what are they saying now?

“As I went through the comments, my wife became very emotional and kept asking who did this. I honestly didn’t know, maybe it was one ex somewhere or village people trying to come after me”, he continued.

Teddy A also recalled the day he discovered the report, saying he was initially advised to stay silent and let the issue die down.

However, he later realised that this approach had lasting effects on his reputation, as the allegations continued to resurface online and shape public opinion.

“I called my manager to ask what we should do, and he told me not to fuel the fire and just let it go. At the time, I didn’t really see the damage staying silent would do to my reputation.

Even when my wife and I post ourselves, people still comment and ask if I’m sure I don’t beat my wife. Why would they say that?

“Why on earth would they do that? It affected me because it made people see me in a way that wasn’t true,” he added.