Rumours of Airstrikes: Villagers, Gunmen Flee Anambra Communities

The Orsumughu community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State is reportedly deserted following Tuesday’s Nigerian Air Force (NAF) airstrikes on IPOB/ESN terrorists’ hideouts in the area.

Orsumughu residents as well as residents of Lilu, Osu- Ihiteukwa and parts of Nnempi communities are said to have fled following rumours of fresh airstrikes. It was also learnt that the gunmen terrorizing the areas have also fled for their lives.

It was learnt a number of gunmen were killed in the last airstrikes. The Orsumughu community President General Uzochukwu Okeke confirmed this development. But a resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the community is now like a ghost town.

He said: “We heard the loud noise of aircraft and we thought that it was a plane that wanted to crash land and it passed over us and headed towards the forest and suddenly we started hearing loud sounds of bombing like in warfare.”

The source added: “Since then people have been packing their things so that they can lay their hands on it because we heard that they are going to come again.” The Commissioner for Homeland Matters Chikodi Anarah said the protection of life and property is important for any government.

According to him, the government owes it its responsibility to protect the people.