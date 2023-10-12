New Telegraph

October 12, 2023
Rumour Over Fuel Pump Price Increase Spreads

Unconfirmed information yesterday indicated that price of fuel in some parts of the country had increased.

According to a source, a litre of fuel was sold in Abuja at about N625 while illegal fuel traders sold a litre for N1,000.

The sources also said that a litre of fuel sold for about N700 in some places in the far North. It was also observed that queues had returned to some filling stations in the country.

However, the Presidency and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) had said there would be no increase in fuel pump price, though the depreciation of the naira to the dollar and high oil prices influence price increase.

