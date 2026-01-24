Rumble Looms At Emirates

…as rampaging Arsenal ambush resurgent Man United

Arsenal host Manchester United for a Sunday showdown in what could prove to be a pivotal Premier League clash at the Emirates The Gunners are yet to lose at home this season, go into this weekend’s fixtures with a seven-point cushion between themselves and their nearest title rivals.

Mikel Arteta’s group are unbeaten in a dozen games across all competitions following their resounding Champions League victory at Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Still, domestically there have been a few disappointing draws in amongst that run recently. Might that be viewed as a sign of vulnerability by United, who deservedly beat Manchester City last weekend on the same day the Gunners were held to a goalless stalemate against struggling Nottingham Forest?

Only time will tell, but that derby day triumph is undoubtedly delighted interim Red Devils boss Michael Carrick and helped lift the mood at Old Trafford. Now, Carrick will hope he can carry that momentum to north London in a bid to breach the top four.

Mikel Arteta faces a potential selection dilemma ahead of this potential banana peel of a home tie: Viktor Gyokeres or Gabriel Jesus?

On the injury front, none of Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie or Max Dowman were involved on Tuesday night, so their ability to participate at the weekend remains in serious doubt at the moment.

As for the visitors, Carrick could elect to field the same XI that succeeded in toppling Arsenal’s title rivals City last Saturday.

Noussair Mazraoui is back in contention after Africa Cup of Nations duty but this match will probably come too soon for injured duo Matthijs De Ligt orJoshua Zirkzee.

Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez could therefore reprise their roles in the centre of Carrick’s back four unless the more inexperienced Leny Yoro or Ayden Heaven are given a chance on this big stage, while at left-back Luke Shaw may again get the nod unless Patrick Dorgu utilised as an attacking midfielder to great effect recently, including last time out returns to his former role.

The Gunners began their 2025/26 campaign with a narrow victory over United at Old Trafford, and it’s hard to put weight behind anything other than another Arsenal victory given this bout is at the Emirates, where Arteta’s crew are unbeaten this season and have conceded a division-low five league goals.