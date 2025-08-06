Rumble: Kingmaker Drags Monarch To Court Over Family Land

A Kingmaker and Elemo of Igoba, Chief Peter Akomolafe, has dragged the monarch of the town, Oba Adinlewa Adeniyi, before the Court over the claim that the Court of Appeal has declared him as the owner of the Elemo Igoba Family land at Aleo and Imolumo in Igoba, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Akomolafe, who filed the suit on behalf of Elemo of Igoba Family, said the monarch, who is the Obaloogun of the town, has been parading a fake Court of Appeal judgment claiming the ownership of the family land.

In the suit filed by his counsel, Mr J.B Adeyogbe sought a declaration that the public announcements sponsored by the monarch between April and June, 2025 that the Court of Appeal has now stripped the Claimant of title to the land at Aleo and Imolumo, Igoba, Akure North Local Government in Ondo State and awarded same to him, is totally false, absurd, and a deliberate misrepresentation of the Judgment of the Court of Appeal in Appeal Number: CA/AK/18/2021.

The claimant said the action of the monarch constituted injurious falsehood against the economic interest of the Claimant’s Elemo Family of Igoba in respect of the land at Aleo and Imolumo, which has been consistently adjudged as Elemo Igoba Family Land by the Lower Court and the Court of Appeal.

The kingmaker sought “A declaration that the public announcements and/or statements deliberately sponsored by the Defendant between April and June, 2025 that the Court of Appeal has stripped the Claimant of title to the land at Aleo and Imolumo, Igoba, Akure North Local Government in Ondo State and warning members of the public to beware of dealing with the Claimant in respect of the land, is materially false, baseless, unreasonable, malicious and constitutes defamation of the character of the person of the Claimant.”

Akomolafe also asked the court to award him “For the sum of ₦70 million as exemplary damages against the Defendant for the tort of injurious falsehood committed against the Claimant’s Elemo Family of Igoba by deliberately misrepresenting the Judgment of the Court of Appeal in Appeal Number: CA/AK/18/2021: Chief Adinlewa Adeniyi & Ors. V. Mr. Peter Akomolafe, through public announcements and statements falsely claiming that the Judgment has stripped the Claimant of title to the land at Aleo and Imolumo, Igoba and awarded him the same.

He prayed for “The sum of ₦20 million as general damages against the Defendant for defamation of character of the Claimant (Elder Peter Akomolafe) by deliberately misrepresenting the Judgment of the Court of Appeal in Appeal Number: CA/AK/239/2018: Chief Adinlewa Adeniyi & Ors. V. Mr. Peter Akomolafe, through public announcements and statements falsely claiming that the Judgment has stripped the Claimant of title to the land at Aleo and Imolumo, Igoba, and warned members of the public against dealing with him in respect of the land.”

The kingmaker prayed for “An order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant whether acting by himself or through his agents, servants or privies from further misrepresenting the Judgment of the Court of in Appeal Number: CA/AK/18/2021 through his deliberate, baseless and injurious falsehood that the Judgment has stripped the Claimant and/or his Elemo Family of Igoba title to the land at Aleo and Imolumo and awarded him (the Defendant) same.”

In his statement of claim, the Elemo Igoba Family referred to several judgments of the High Court and the Court of Appeal affirming their ownership of the land and stated that, contrary to the alleged false claim of the monarch, no court has ever stripped the Elemo Igoba Family of title to the land or awarded the same to Oba Adinlewa Adeniyi.

The Elemo Family alleged the monarch of recently sponsoring radio jingles and public announcements falsely claiming that the Court of Appeal has recently declared him as the owner of the land and using the alleged false claim to extort money from those who had legitimately purchased various portions of the land from the Elemo Family by threatening to dispossess them of their land unless they repurchased same from him.