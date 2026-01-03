Rumble In Rabat: As High-flying B’Bafana Tangle With Indomitable Lions

South Africa’s Bafana Bafana have shown steady improvement under head coach Hugo Broos and will go into their AFCON round of 16 clash against Cameroon with confidence after an impressive run of results.

The South Africans enjoyed a strong 2025, first sealing qualification for the FIFA World Cup before going on to secure a place in the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations.

They won two of their three group matches to finish comfortably in their group and will be hoping to continue the same positive form as the new year begins. Bafana Bafana have been difficult to beat in recent months. Their only loss in their last 14 matches was a narrow 1-0 defeat to Egypt during the group stage of this AFCON.

Aside from that result, they have remained solid, organised and disciplined, qualities that have become clear trademarks of Hugo Broos’ team. The Belgian coach is no stranger to success at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Broos guided Cameroon to the AFCON title in 2017 and knows what it takes to manage big games in the competition. Interestingly, he was in charge of the opposing team the last time South Africa and Cameroon met in 2016, a match that ended goalless.

South Africa’s record against Cameroon also gives them reason for belief. In nine previous meetings between both teams, Bafana Bafana have lost only once.

This history suggests that they are capable of matching the Indomitable Lions, even with Cameroon’s reputation as five- time African champions. Cameroon themselves had a decent group stage, picking up seven points from three matches. They finished second behind defending champions Ivory Coast on goal difference.

Their performance was commendable, especially considering the problems they faced before the tournament. The Indomitable Lions went into AFCON after a difficult period, which saw head coach Marc Brys removed just weeks before the competition due to their failure to qualify for the World Cup.

His replacement, David Pagou, has managed to bring some stability to the team and guide them through the group stage.

However, there are concerns within the Cameroon camp. Captain Nouhou Tolo picked up an injury in their final group match, and his absence could weaken the team at a crucial stage of the tournament. With these issues, some observers believe Cameroon may have reached their limit at this AFCON.

With their strong form, solid organisation and a coach experienced at this level, South Africa are seen as strong con- tenders to progress. Bafana Bafana will be aiming to take another big step forward under Broos by securing a place in the quarter-finals when they face Cameroon.