Rumble in Napoli as fans call for coach’s sacking over Osimhen

Tension is building up in the camp of the Serie A champions, Napoli, following a string of poor results with some fans calling for the sacking of Coach Rudi Garcia after he clashed with his star player Victor Osimhen, in their goalless draw at Bologna on Sunday.

A section of the fans are worried the coach, who took over only last summer, is not getting the best out of the Nigerian forward and Georgia international Kvick Kvaratshekelia which is responsible for the poor run of the club in the Serie A.

Osimhen has only scored three goals this season and has seen his goal drought extend to four games. The situation became more serious when the player reacted angrily to being substituted by the manager after he missed a penalty kick against Bologna. Some of the fans believed the style of the French goalkeeper hurt the performance of the Nigerian international.

“Osimhen and Kvara are kings in Napoli. This French clown can’t coach superstars; he was good with Al Nassr until Ronaldo came. “He‘s not able to coach world-class teams. He‘s destroying Victor and Kvara, especially. This French clown should be sacked ASAP. We love Victor,” a fan said.

Meanwhile, Napoli’s captain, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, has called out Osimhen after the striker exchanged words with Rudi Garcia. The Gli Azzuri captain said the team need to remain focused, and Osimhen’s tantrums represent huge distractions.

“These become more noticeable when things go wrong. In these moments, we do not need such attitudes; we must be united and focused on the goal. We’ll talk to the team and the coach to solve it.” he said.