Ruling Worsens Insecurity in South- East, Says Ohanaeze

The apex pan Igbo organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has described the Supreme Court ruling on the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as very unfortunate, lamenting that it would further worsen the state of insecurity in the South- East. While Ohanaeze Ndigbo is kicking, the South-East Governor’s Forum is yet to speak on this development as they have also been championing the freedom of Kanu.

Recall that the five governors had made resolutions demanding the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and had urged the Federal Government to see this appeal as the only way to end the insecurity in the area. Also recall that Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra had appealed to former President Muhammadu Buhari and currently President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to release Kanu to him personally, promising to make him available anytime the courts invited him.

Continuing, Ohanaeze said that the continuous detention of Kanu is an indication that the Federal Government and the apex Court are indifferent and insensitive to the plight of the people of Igbo land, noting that the outcome is highly regrettable. According to the National Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, who spoke to this reporter, “this is indeed unfortunate and very sad that the Supreme Court could make such a pronouncement.

“What it means is that the activities of the gunmen and litanies of kidnapping and killings in the South- East would continue and even get worse. “That also shows that the Supreme Court and by extension the Federal Government are insensitive and indifferent about what we are facing here in Igbo land.

“We have made spirited and highly worded representations before the Federal Government from the regime of former President Buhari to the current President Ahmed Bola Tinubu led by our President, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, former governor of Anambra State who just died, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife among others for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu yet the authorities failed to see reasons in our pleas.

“What that means is that the insecurity in the South-East would contin- ue and you know that we had made it clear that if Nnamdi Kanu is released it would go a long way to stop the insecurity in our land. “The reasons these boys are giving is that Nnamdi Kanu is in prison and that they would not stop unless Nnamdi Kanu is released.”