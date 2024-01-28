Ruling House Seeks Govt’s Intervention In Vacant Stool

The Dero Ruling House in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State has asked the state government to implement the White Paper on the Ajama Chieftaincy declaration that recognizes it as the next House to produce the Olore of Ore.

The Olore of Ore stool became vacant in August 2022 following the death of Oba Adebayo Temikotan from the Akintimehin Ruling House, which was hitherto the only recognised Ruling House in the town.

The Justice Ajama Chieftaincy Declaration had recognised Orunseri, Akintimehin, and Dero as the Ruling Houses that have the right to rule over Ore town, the headquarters of Odigbo Local Government.

However, the recommendation has not been implemented by the government giving pending cases in court as an excuse.

But the Dero Ruling House on Sunday through the Head and Secretary, Chief Temidayo Adesanlu, and Folorunso Kolawole Ijiniyi said there was no pending case in court that could prevent the implementation of the report.

Addressing reporters, the Dero Ruling House said the judgment of Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi had validated the Ajama Chieftaincy Declaration that it is the turn of the family to produce the next Olore of Ore.

Justice Olorundahunsi had declared that the two founding families of Ore in Odigbo local government namely the Akintimehin family and the Dero family are the ones entitled to ascend the throne of Olore in rotation.

In its judgment, the court had given “A declaration that it is the turn of the Claimant family that is, the Dero Ruling House of Ore to nominate and present a candidate to fill the stool of Olore of Ore after the demise of Oba Adebayo Temikotan who is from Akintimehin Family.”

The court order also invalidated the 1997 Chieftaincy Declaration that had earlier recognised Akintimehin Ruling House as the only family entitled to Olore’s stool.

Adesanlu said both the judgment of Justice Olorundahunsi and the Ajama Chieftaincy Declaration of 2022 have given them the leeway to produce the monarch for the vacant stool of Ore.

The Ruling House pleaded with the State government to direct its relevant agency to implement the Ajama Declaration for peace to reign in the commercial city of Ore.