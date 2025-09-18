Ruling House Rejects Aiyedatiwa’s Peace Deal, Insists On Monarch’s Removal

The Olugbade Ruling House in AkungbaAkoko, in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of Ondo State, has rejected the plea of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to allow peace reign over the installation of Isiaka Oseni Adu as the monarch of the town.

The Olugbade Ruling House insisted that since the Ole Ruling House had produced late Sunday Ajimo as the monarch of the town, it is their turn to produce the successor of the deceased monarch. Governor Aiyedatiwa, during the presentation of staff of office to Oba Oseni Adu as Alale of Akugba-Akoko, pleaded with the Olugbade Ruling House to sheathe their sword and allow the monarch enjoy the dividend of his litigation over the contentious stool.

Aiyedatiwa said he decided to settle an age-long legal dispute over the throne saying the recognition of Oba Adu was the culmination of a longdrawn struggle for justice and the restoration of peace in the community.

However, the Olugbade Ruling House, in a statement signed by the head and Secretary of the House, Pa Roland Ajigbale and Prince Akin Jinadu, objected to the action of the government, which they said undermined due process and the age-long tradition of the Akungba people.

The Ruling House said: “It remains an undisputed fact that there are ultimately two ruling houses in AkungbaAkoko: the Olugbade Ruling House and the Ole Ruling House, and that the seat of the Alale of Akungba is always on a rotational basis between these two houses.

It is also an established and incontrovertible fact that the last Alale of Akungba, the late Oba Sunday Adeyeye Ajimo III, was from the Ole Ruling House, which ultimately follows that the subsequent Alale of Akungba should emerge from the Olugbade Ruling House.