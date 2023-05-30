Ruling house fault’s selection process of new monarch, seeks governor’s intervention

Some women, youths and ruling houses in Igbajo, Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun State yesterday staged peaceful protest over the process that led to the selection of the new Owa of Igbajoland.

The protesting princes and princess faulted the process that produced the former Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Oba Adegboyega Famodun as the king of the town.

Recall that Oba Famodun was among three other prominent kings appointed by former Governor Gboyega Oyetola some mouths before the expiration of his tenure.

During the protests with placard of different inscription, they called on Osun State Government to come to their aid and stop Prince Famodun from parading himself as the king of the community henceforth.

“The entire processes that produced Prince Adegboyega Famodun was fraudulent and illegal, thereby the entire Omo Owas and the people of Igbajo out rightly reject him as our Oba.”

Meanwhile, the Igbajo Concerned Youth Development Group (ICYDG), Lagos State branch had called for urgent intervention of Governor Ademola Adeleke of the state to the current kingship tussle in the ancient town of Igbajo.

The group expressed worry over continuous protests of some ruling houses and residents of the community saying the issue of kingship in the community if care is not taken, may throw the peaceful town into something else, while urging the governor to act fast on the issue. In a press statement issued and made available to newsmen on Friday and jointly signed by the President and Secretary of the group, Comrade Mathew Olaolu Ajibola and Comrade John Bolaji, they urged the Governor to check the process that produced Prince Adegboyega Famodun as the king and release white paper to that effect so that some ruling houses will know where they belong.