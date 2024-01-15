Ruling House Congratulates Aiyedatiwa On Birthday, Assumption Of Office

The Olajugba Ruling House in Supare Akoko in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of Ondo State has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on his birthday and assumption of office.

The Ruling House through Brig. General Joshua Olorunfemi (rtd) said the governor’s assumption would bring peace and tranquillity to the State.

While advising the governor to follow in the footsteps of former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on the security of lives and property, the Ruling House said Aiyedatiwa should not spare any effort to make the State Security Network codenamed Amotekun works.

In its statement, the Ruling House implored the governor to sustain the good legacies of his predecessor and ensure Inclusive governance to return the state to its lost glory.

However, the Ruling House called on the residents of the state to join hands with the Governor in elevating the state to an enviable height.

The Ruling House said ‘On behalf of Olajugba Ruling House of and the people of Supare-Anoko, we join your family, associates, friends, and well-wishers in wishing you a Happy Birthday!

“At 59, your story has been one of grace and mercy. You have packed so many accomplishments, impacted a generation of people, and ring true the words of Abraham Lincoln that “ it is not the years in your life that count. It is life in the years.”