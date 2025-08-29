Ruling House Cautions Ondo Govt On Akungba Stool

The Olugbade Ruling House in Akungba-Akoko in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of Ondo State has warned against the presentation of staff of office to Prince Isiaka Oseni as the monarch of the town.

The Ruling House, whose turn is to occupy the stool of Alale of Akungba-Akoko, said the Ondo government should obey the chieftaincy declaration on the vacant stool.

Prince Oseni, who contested the stool with Ajimo from the Ole Ruling House, has been declared the Alale-elect following the demise of the immediate past monarch, Oba Sunday Isaac Adeyeye Ajimo.

However, the Head of Olugbade Ruling House, Pa Roland Omidina Ajigbale, asked Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to hold up on the planned presentation of staff of office to Oseni as the new Alale of Akungba, urging him to take a second look into what the law says about the chieftaincy declaration of Alale of Akungba.

Ajigbale, who is the oldest person in Akungba-Akoko, described Governor Aiyedatiwa as a man of honour who believes in equity and justice and would not allow the Ruling House to be marginalised in the selection of a monarch for the university community.

The family head said the governor must have been misled by some people who wield a quantum of influence within the seat of power, whose stock in trade is to stand in the way of a just and egalitarian society, thereby throwing the peaceful town of Akungba into avoidable chaos.

The nonagenarian leader of Olugbade Ruling House said there are only two ruling houses in Akungba, with the Ole Ruling House producing the late monarch

He said that it is an age-long practice to rotate the revered stool of the Alale of Akungba between the two ruling houses and is backed by statutes as enshrined in the Ondo State Chieftaincy law.

He described the attempt to install Prince Oseni from the Ole ruling house as a rape of justice, which could disrupt the peace and tranquillity of the university town.

Also, Ajigbale reiterated that he knows the governor to be peace-loving and that the chaos that could greet the act of installing Prince Isiaka against the wishes of the majority of the people of Akungba is needless and avoidable.

He pleaded with Governor Aiyedatiwa to kindly take a second look at the matter and prevent a situation that could throw the community into a needless crisis.