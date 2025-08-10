Ruling Elite Defect For Political Survival, Says Itodo

Samson Itodo, the Executive Director of YIAGA Africa, is a community organiser and development practitioner with close to two decades of experience in elections monitoring, parliamentary strengthening, constitution building. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he speaks on the ongoing constitution review, democratic process and impact of defections on democracy

The current constitution review exercise has moved from states to regional levels. What is your view on the exercise?

The ongoing constitution review exercise has become very ritualistic, such that every National Assembly chooses to review sections of the Constitution when they would have done a full-scale amendment. Instead of what they do at every Assembly. The second is that these reviews provide us the opportunity to address some structural inequities and deficiencies in our system. Yes, it provides the opportunities, but whether there will be the political concerns about some of those issues and the outcome of the review process will reflect the desires of all Nigerians.

What Nigerians want is a brand-new constitution that strengthens citizens’ rights and limits weaknesses and stuffs democratic institutions strong and powers vested on such institutions and promotes social justice. The current constitution reflects the priorities of the military interregnums having been derived from military dictatorship.

For instance, there is a lot of concentration of power at the federal level, and this should be decentralized. We don’t need to approach the courts on the issue of financial autonomy when the constitution can address such power imbalances that exist. So those are the kinds of issues. But more importantly, after all these processes, are we going to see a constitution that addresses some of those issues? Will the politicians in the National Assembly be courageous enough to take bold actions about the proposals? I understand there are over 40 proposed amendments being made, and they are too many, why not go ahead and draft a new constitution? We had 33 of them in the last amendments, and none of them were assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari. So these are the fundamental issues.

That kind of tallies with the position of the patriots who said Nigerian needs a new constitution. Now, how do you think all these can be harmonised?

The only way you can harmonise all of these is to look at the merits of their proposals. The Patriots said, and I agree, that Nigerians need a new Constitution, a peoples Constitution. Hence, I think the National Assembly needs to listen to what the citizens are saying, and integrate some of the demands into the on-going review process, until we enact a new constitution. For too long, this advocating for a new constitution has lingered. This is the time if we have politicians who claim to be courageous.

Now to the issue campaigns. INEC just woke up a few days ago to say that campaigns are premature. Why did it take them so long to realise this?

Two months ago, specifically on the fifth of June, seven civil society organisations wrote INEC, drawing its attention to the premature campaign by the political parties as a clear violation of the Electoral Act. What we had expected INEC to do was to issue a statement to caution those political actors that their action violates Section 95 of the Electoral Act.

There is this impunity on the part of the political class, a clear disregard for ethics and the rule of law. And it took INEC two months before issuing a statement. One must note the limitations of the sanctions regime against such actions is too weak and there are no penalties. The only area you have sanctions is when a candidate or a political party campaigns less than 24 hours before the day of an election.

Because the time frame is very clear- not earlier than 150 days, and not later than 24 hours before an election. The third ambiguity is this point about third parties. Some have argued that the law says candidates and political parties. Sometimes the political parties claim that these actors are not acting on their behalf, so how are you going to establish that? So, we are not saying that it is a sufficient alibi or excuse, yet everything we see in Abuja and all over the place is a clear violation of the electoral law. INEC has not released the timetable for the 2027 elections, neither have party primaries been held, but see a lot of activities that could pass as political campaigns. It is very unacceptable

The other dimension is what are the law enforcement agencies doing? Because when in places like Abuja and others where these campaign posters are displayed, why have they failed to pull that campaign posters down. Even when the President issued a statement to distance himself from it, why have they not taken action? So, it is a rule of the law enforcement agencies. Because they are also reneging on their duties to sanitise the process. INEC is not the only one to be blamed, but I also believe that INEC can activate its regulatory powers to stop this impunity that has pervaded every aspect of our political process.

Still talking about impunity, isn’t that also reflected in the manner in which politicians are defecting from one party to another despite the provisions of the law?

I think if you look at the sociology of the Nigerian politicians, their attitude is they want power at all cost but they are not ready to play by the rules of the game, and it is just the attitude of our politicians. They are exploiting every gap they see in the political system.

When you look at those issues around cross carpeting, first it is a moral issue. It makes no sense that you campaign on the platform of a political party, and that the votes on the election day belong to the political party. That Supreme Court has ruled to that effect. That means that you cannot cross-carpet at will to another party, and not lose your seat. It is just a travesty, and a slap on our democracy. It is unacceptable. Once people cross-carpet, they should vacate their seat, because they no longer have the moral right, and in fact the legitimacy to maintain those offices, because those votes were given to them based on their membership of certain political parties.

The other issue is that cross-carpeting is a tool being used to weaken and decimate the opposition, and that is unfortunate for our own electoral process, especially when you begin to hear some disparaging comments in the process. You need opposition in a democracy to mean well for our democratic process. We need opposition; we need institutions in a democracy to strengthen accountability.

Doesn’t that also imply that they enjoy the active support, if not tacit, of the presidency, especially giving the president’s recent statement that those who are reading to leave the sinking ship will be welcomed?

Yes, the President made such statement, but I thought that giving his antecedents, as a self-proclaimed democrat, even in his words, or language, he also needs to moderate what he says, because what they do is to weaken our democratic system, such that you begin to wonder whether the ruling party is engineering the crises, or exploiting or taking advantage of the weak state of the opposition parties, and that is very unfortunate. In conformity with the Constitution, there has to be a sanction for those who cross-carpet, and that sanction should be vacating those seats. Because currently, we don’t have independent candidacy in our political system. Votes in our election belong to the political parties and not the individual candidate. So, when they cross-carpet, the best and honourable thing to do is to vacate that seat.

Back to the role of the security agencies. If the Supreme Court has ruled and we have constitutional provisions outlawing defections, who should enforce that?

Currently, the law is also very weak. The Constitution says you can cross-carpet, when there is conflict in your political party. I think that section of the constitution needs to be amended in such a way that once you cross-carpet, you vacate that seat, such that the political parties that have those votes will be able to field candidates to fill the seat. It is just logical, in my opinion.

Now, when you talk about enforcement, it simply means that the National Assembly will not recognize such individuals anymore, and anyone who wants to challenge that will have to go to court. But in our current jurisprudence, once you cross-carpet, all you need to do is to demonstrate that there is a conflict within your own party, creating a division in it and you will just defect. But it only … on our democracy and how mature we are becoming. You cannot just leave because you have a division in a political party. We cannot have politicians that are not defined by ideology. We cannot have political parties that do not stand for something, because as it is now, it is like they are all the same. That is why they can move from one party to another, because there is no conflict in ideology, and that is why they can survive in those political parties.

If you defect to a political party that is at variance with your ideology, there is no way you can cohabit with such political parties. But they are able to do that, because in most cases, it seems that the more you gravitate towards the ruling political party, the more your sins are forgiven. This is because there are certain things you enjoy. So, for most of those people who are cross-carpeting, are not doing so because they believe in such parties, rather they are cross-carpeting because of political survival. And they want to be close to power because their survival is dependent on their proximity to power, and that is the most unfortunate thing. That is why we have the most embarrassing, demeaning and even debasing attitude being displayed by some members of the ruling political elite.

Giving this kind of practice, don’t you think this has impacted negatively in voter’s participation in elections?

Absolutely, because voters are now confused. They are confused about the stance of political leaders, because you contested an election and won on one platform, but within a year, you moved to another platform. The same party that you were criticizing; the same party you campaigned against and said all sorts of bad things about; the same people you asked people not to vote for; you are now hobnobbing with them the same people you asked people not to vote for. So, the voters are confused, and for them they are like ‘they all the same,’ so if they are the same, who rules the country? Who guides them? So, people start to disengage from participating, because at the end of the day, it makes no difference. If they are all the same, it means that there is really no hope.

The other point is that people are worried that this is not the democracy that they are socialized to believe. That democracy is about debate; democracy is about accountability. If we have a one-party state, then there will be no accountability. What you will have is no longer democracy. You risk authoritarianism, because nobody is challenging the programmes, interrogating the actions of the President and the ruling party. That is not good for democratic development.

What do you make of a strong opposition as we speak, especially with the leadership crises in all the political parties?

Of course, when you have a leadership crisis, you have a legitimacy crisis. When you have a legitimacy crisis, you become a weak party that cannot perform the functions of aggregating society, defending the process and also holding the government to account. So, when you look at it, it has a lot of consequences for our people, and also for our democracy, and when you look at it is, it is really unfortunate, honestly. Because when you look at the leadership in all the political parties, all of them, none of them subscribes to the principle of internal democracy.

The last time an acting chairman was elected in the ruling party (the APC), was Chief John Oyegun. All the other party chairmen have been appointed and anointed. And that tells you about the absence of democracy. When the chairman resigned, where are the other organs and executive members of the party? Where are the other individuals who want to hold the office?

It is the same thing when you look at the PDP. It is also battling with its own problems because of lack of internal democracy within the party. They didn’t share power, but only one individual held so much power because of his investment in the party. Look at the Labour Party too, it is the same disease that is affecting them all.

We don’t have a strong party system in Nigeria. And that is bane of our challenges, and until we fix our attitude to politics, we cannot save the political parties, because the political parties are operated by human beings, who bring their idiosyncrasies and skewed faulty value system to the way they run politics.

YIAGA has been on the front row in promoting democratic principles through the years. What can you do now in advancing democratic practices in Nigeria?

Democracy needs the constellation of efforts in different actors to survive. We at YAGA Africa are performing our roles of being a watchdog over democratic processes. This is because public trust drives democratic renewal. When you don’t trust in the process, it becomes difficult for citizens to key in. So as an organisation, we are working tirelessly to ensure that there is accountability and transparency in the way the government makes its decisions, in the way elections are conducted, because elections must reflect the will of the people. And that democratic institutions like the National Assembly must pass laws that address the priorities of the citizens, and they must engage the citizens, because they are employees of the citizens.

More importantly, we are investing in building a new set of patriotic political class that are driven by values and ethics and love for their country. And that is why we are working with young people, either on the Not Too Young To Run Campaign, training them and even mobilizing civic activists to continue to place a demand on the system, and negotiate a new social contract with the state. It is a lifelong commitment that we at YIAGA have made and we will continue to do that.

Finally, what do you make of local government elections in Nigeria?

One thing we continue to say in YIAGA Africa is that we are driven by data. We are beholding to none, rather we are for all Nigerians. So, we will continue to say it the way it is. That at least 98 per cent of the local government elections conducted were nothing but a travesty of electoral democracy. They are nothing but electoral coronation, masterminded and executed by the chief executives of the states, who have absolute disregard for the rule of law, and the principles of institutional independence.

All that is manifested in how they starve the state electoral commission of funds, and dictating to them how they should operate. How, in some cases, they appointed former party leaders and aides of the governor as chairmen of the electoral commission, or even in some cases they completely disregarded the 2022 Electoral Act in the conduct of those elections.

It is indeed a travesty and we have advanced our recommendation on how to address this, and it begins with how to ensure their operational and financial independence of SIECs, clearly establishing the tenure of local government executives, which should four years, as encapsulated in the Electoral Act, and ensuring citizens develop interest in electoral government election because the turnout during such elections has been abysmally poor., and you can’t blame the citizens. The state needs to demonstrate that they care about democratic legitimacy, and where else can you get that?