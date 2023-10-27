Ruling Consolidates Democracy, Says Tinubu

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling upholding his victory at the last Presidential election, President Bola Tinubu has called on all patriotic Nigerians to join hands with his administration to build a virile and prosperous nation.

This came as the President said the ruling by the Justice John I. Okoro-led panel of the Supreme Court on the Presidential Election petitions filed by the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), challenging the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has further consolidated democracy in the country.

The President said: “The court has done justice to all issues put up for consideration in the petitions on the merits of the law, without fear or favour.

“There is no doubt, with the profound judgment of today, that our electoral jurisprudence and constitutional democracy are further consolidated and embedded more indelibly in our national identity because of the diligence and undaunted professionalism of the Honourable Justices who presided over the matter.

“While the verdict of today has laid to rest the agitating discourse over who truly won the 2023 presidential election and met the constitutional requirements as laid out by law, I want to reiterate that my faith in our nation’s judiciary has never been shaken, not even for a moment, because I know that our hallowed courts of law will not fail to administer justice to all Nigerians in all matters and at all times.

“It was affirmed once more today, that my party, the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) had freely and fairly won the popular mandate of Nigerians, which has since given rise to my leadership of this great nation at a tumultuous period of unprecedented reforms in our history as a nation.

“With deep gratitude to God Almighty, I solemnly and humbly accept today’s judicial victory with an intense sense of responsibility and a burning desire to meet the great challenges confronting our people.”