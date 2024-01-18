Rule Of Law Must Be Followed, EFCC Chairman Warns Operatives

Ola Olukoyede, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has urged the operatives of the anti-graft agency to execute arrests in accordance with the rules of law.

The EFCC Chair made the appeal while addressing the staff of the commission in his New Year’s speech.

Speaking in a statement issued on the official X account of the anti-graft agency, Olukayede asserted that the EFCC is the most important organisation for Nigeria’s pursuit of growth and development.

In order to accomplish this, he promised to set up systems that would allow the agency to carry out its role in the nation’s battle against corruption.

Olukoyede further stated that bail and arrest procedures will henceforth follow the law.

READ ALSO:

“The major objective of the war against corruption and financial crimes is to drive economic development and create wealth and job opportunities for the populace.

“We need to come to these realities and operate by them. Our Nation is in dire straits. We need to continue to do everything possible to stimulate Nigeria’s revenue profile.

“No government agency is as crucial to the Nation’s quest for growth and development as the EFCC. We have all it takes to bring up the profile and developmental index of our Nation.

“Let me also talk about the arrest and bail guidelines review, which I expect everyone to be familiar with by now.

“The review is informed by the need for us to conform with international best practices in law enforcement.

“We are a civilized anti-graft agency. Arrest and bail would henceforth be done in line with the rule of law. Our investigators should particularly take note of this,” he noted.