Rule Of Law And Nigerian Democracy: The unfinished journey

In every functioning democracy, the rule of law stands as the silent but powerful pillar that supports institutions, protects citizens, and restrains the excesses of political actors.

For Nigeria, a nation still navigating the complexities of democratic consolidation after decades of military rule, the rule of law remains both a promise and a challenge.

While the country continues to deepen its democratic ethos, the vitality of its progress is measured not only by regular elections but by the extent to which democratic actors—leaders and citizens alike—submit to the supremacy of the law.

A democracy still searching for firm ground

Since the return to civilian governance in 1999, Nigeria has made undeniable strides. Institutions have been strengthened, courts have increasingly asserted their independence, and civil society has become more vocal. Yet, the nation often grapples with the paradox of a democracy where laws exist but are not consistently obeyed.

Executive disregard for court orders, politically motivated arrests, prolonged detentions, and selective prosecution frequently undermine public confidence.

Democracy, at its core, is not merely the periodic selection of leaders; it is a system founded on predictable, enforceable, and fair legal norms. Without the rule of law, elections lose meaning, institutions lose credibility, and citizens lose trust. The importance of the rule of law in Nigeria cannot be overstated. It serves three essential democratic functions:

Limiting government power

No democracy can thrive where public officials operate without restraint. Nigeria’s constitution clearly outlines limits to executive, legislative, and judicial powers, but the practice often falls short. Observing the rule of law ensures that leaders remain accountable and that state power is exercised within constitutional bounds.

Protecting rights and freedoms:

Freedom of expression, fair hearing, dignity of the human person, and the right to peaceful assembly are fundamental pillars of democratic society. When law enforcement agencies operate with impunity or when courts are ignored, these rights become theoretical rather than real.

Ensuring equality before the law:

A democratic society must guarantee that no individual – no matter their wealth, tribe, or political affiliation – is above the law. Nigeria’s ongoing battle with corruption demonstrates how inequality before the law can cripple institutions and distort governance.

Judiciary: Guardian of the republic or target of politics?

An independent judiciary is central to the rule of law. Nigeria’s courts have often been called upon to settle political disputes; from election petitions to constitutional questions. Many rulings have strengthened democracy, while others have raised concerns about political interference.

Judicial independence is not only about judges making decisions free of influence; it is also about respecting those decisions. When court orders are flouted, the judiciary becomes weakened, and democracy itself becomes vulnerable.

Law enforcement and the culture of impunity

The rule of law cannot flourish where law enforcement agencies operate outside legal frameworks. Issues such as police brutality, unlawful detentions, and extrajudicial practices weaken public trust.

The now-suspended SARS unit and the nationwide #EndSARS protests of 2020 highlighted the urgent need for reform. Modern democracies require professional, accountable policing not fear-based enforcement. Without reforming the security and justice sectors, the rule of law in Nigeria will remain fragile.

Citizens as custodians of democracy

A nation’s commitment to the rule of law is not the responsibility of the government alone. Citizens must demand accountability, question authority, and resist the normalisation of illegal practices. When people celebrate lawlessness because it favours their political preferences, democracy suffers.

Civil society groups, the media, and engaged citizens play critical roles in ensuring that leaders remain answerable to the law. Public silence empowers impunity; public advocacy strengthens democracy.

For Nigeria to consolidate its democracy, several steps are essential:

Strengthening judicial independence and guaranteeing enforcement of court orders. Reforming law enforcement agencies to ensure professionalism and accountability.

Ensuring that anti-corruption efforts are impartial, transparent, and not weaponised for political gain. Enhancing civic education to help citizens understand and defend their rights. Deepening institutional reforms across all arms of government.

Key voices on rule of law in Nigeria Femi Falana (SAN)

The human rights lawyer has repeatedly criticised what he calls “rule of rulers” in Nigeria, arguing that true rule of law means everyone, including government officials, who must be subject to the law. He decried the culture of impunity, noting that many powerful actors act above legal ac- countability.

Lateef Fagbemi (SAN)

The Attorney General and Minister of Jus- tice urged Nigerians to set aside “emotion or sentiment” in constitutional disputes, and instead prioritise what the law actually says. He emphasised that in politically sensitive situations, Nigerians should “allow the courts to do their job.”

Vice President Kashim Shettima

He stated that “democracy thrives on rule of law,” stressing that for Nigeria’s democracy to survive, it’s not just about having a political system but having leaders who “fully adhere to the rule of law.” According to him, the quality of leadership matters deeply: it’s leaders with integrity who will make the legal framework meaningful.

Governor Ademola Adeleke (Osun State)

In observing Nigeria’s Independence Day, he urged political leaders to “uphold judicial processes” and respect the Constitution. He made a clear distinction: “compliance with the rule of law, not the rule of thumb,” as crucial for good governance.

Conclusion

The future of Nigerian democracy rests squarely on the country’s ability to uphold the rule of law. Democracy is not built in a day; it is sustained by daily choices by leaders who choose restraint over excess, by citizens who choose justice over silence, and by institutions that choose integrity over compromise.

Nigeria’s journey toward a fully realised democracy is far from complete, but with a renewed commitment to the rule of law, the nation can move closer to fulfilling the aspirations of its people: a just, fair, and truly democratic society.