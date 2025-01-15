RULAAC Writes Senate On N6m Extortion Of Suspect By Govt Agencies

Share

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has written a petition to Senator Neda Usman, Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, National Assembly Headquarters FCT, Abuja, demanding the probe of activities of some personnel of the Nigeria Police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The petition, signed by the Executive Director of RULAAC, Mr Okechukwu Nwanguma, said that the issue borders on the integrity of Federal Government institutions and the image of the country.

He explained that RULAAC resorted to petitioning the Senate because the agencies of government involved in the issues, the Nigeria Police and the EFCC, have not demonstrated genuine sincerity to diligently and effectively investigate many previous petitions from different sources on the serial involvement of the same characters in foreign exchange fraud to bring the perpetrator and her collaborators to account and guarantee remedy for the many victims.

Nwanguma further explained that the petition was regarding the existence of what appears like a fraud syndicate involving one Eboh and associates suspected to operate in cahoots with some; “government security agencies who benefit from her serial crimes, and compromise and derail investigation to shield her and assist her evade justice while her victims are not only denied justice but further victimised.” One Chinedu Ngwaka, a Bureau d’Change operator based in Lagos alerted RULAAC to this issue.

Ngwaka informed RULAAC that he has been trading in dollars and assisting his customers in accessing forex for their international trade and importation of goods. According to him, he has been transacting this business for many years without any problem until he ran into a woman called Mrs Eboh, who allegedly fronts a certain non-governmental organisation and some other companies. Nwanguma said:

“A branch manager of a new generation bank (name withheld) in Anambra State linked him with the said Mrs Eboh; consequently he and Eboh became business partners. “He would give her naira, and she would credit him in dollars, and this was going on smoothly until the last transaction that went awry.

The money involved in this transaction leading to his being defrauded by Mrs Eboh was over N3, 000, 000, 000 from different customers who are now mounting pressure on him over their money. Mrs Eboh already had some pending cases of alleged telex fraud with the EFCC, a development that Nwanguma was unaware of.

“He has another business partner, Uchenna Echendu, who is also being dragged by his customers at EFCC over the same bitter experience with Mrs Eboh. When Mrs Eboh sent him a telex for the last transaction, he forwarded the same to his customers/creditors as usual, but this time, it turned out to be fake.

“His customers started complaining and asking why he sent them fake telex, and he was shocked at this unexpected development. He brought this development to the attention of Mrs Eboh and sought explanations, but she was unable to provide any meaningful clarification or assurance that the issue would be sorted out.

“When it dawned on him that he had allegedly been defrauded and now in trouble with his clients/creditors, he moved to locate Mrs Eboh in Abuja, where she operates from. He lodged criminal complaints of fraud against her at the EFCC and the Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abuja.

“By this time, his customers whose money had been stuck became impatient and began to worry him asking for their money to be returned to them. Following his complaint to the IRT, Mrs Eboh was arrested by operatives, detained and released after four days.”

He said the IRT investigators told him that Mrs Eboh had promised to pay back the money in a few weeks. While Mrs Eboh was yet to fulfill her undertaking to refund the money, the IRT operatives invited him to explain the sources of the money and how he sent them.”

Ngwaka also told RULAAC that one of his clients, Tochukwu Unachukwu, whose money was also involved in the transaction, lost his patience and decided to lay a complaint against him at the FCID Annex, Alagbon, Lagos alleging that he (Chinedu), used the money he paid into his account for forex to buy a Hilux pickup truck.

“This prompted his arrest by operatives from Alagbon, whom he told, during his interrogation, about his predicament in the hands of Mrs Eboh and that he had pending petitions against her at the IRT Abuja, the EFCC and later with the IGP Monitoring Unit, Abuja, all in his desperation to get the woman to return his clients’ money with her.

“Ngwaka denied the allegation of using the complainant’s money to buy a Hilux pickup truck and insisting that he had bought his truck as far as back as February 2024 before the extant transaction happened.

“Despite his explanations to the investigators at Alagbon, including informing them about his prior petition and pending cases at the IRT, Abuja, the investigators at Alagbon focused on the allegation that he used the complainant’s money to buy a Hilux truck, ignoring his explanation and did not bother to reach out to the IRT to ascertain the extent of their investigation and the possibility of harmonising the different case files.

“The investigators at Alagbon, after profiling him and obtaining his statement, froze his account and his wife’s account and also confiscated his truck, which is currently kept at the station’s premises.

“The operatives later allegedly extorted some money from him, which they made him transfer through a POS operator who was called into the station by the operatives before they granted him bail.

“Just as he was leaving the FCID Alagbon premises after being forced to transfer the money for his bail he was re-arrested at the gate on the allegation by the same operatives that another complaint had been lodged against him by another client whose money was also involved in the transaction.

“He was taken back into custody and asked to arrange for another surety to take him on bail for the second complaint against him. He was made to transfer another amount for this fresh bail.”

A National Human Rights Commission official informed RULAAC that some hours after he visited the FCID Alagbon to verify the extortion claim, FCID Alagbon paraded Ngwaka in the media, labelling him a fraudster.

The Human Rights Commission believes that parading him as a fraudster over baseless allegations against him that is still under investigation is prejudicial to his constitutional rights to a fair hearing and the presumption of innocence and that it was done in retaliation for his revealing the fact that he was forced to part with money for his bail.

Nwanguma said that RULAAC had received a previous similar complaint of alleged fraud involving this same Mrs Eboh. The activist said: “The same manager in a branch of the new generation bank in Anambra State also introduced his female colleague to this same Mrs Eboh as a reliable forex dealer.

The female banker, confident that the contact came from her manager in her bank, trusted him, collected over N300 million from her customers, and gave them to Mrs Eboh to deliver the dollar equivalent. She suddenly disappeared with all the money and hasn’t been seen till date.

“The female banker lost her pregnancy and has been depressed ever since. She has also contemplated suicide and has been sick. Some of her customers have also lodged reports against her at Zone 13 Police Zonal Command, Ukpo, where she had been invited many times, detained, made to pay for her bail, and suffered a lot of ordeal. “We are gravely concerned about the persistent fraud and unchecked operations.

Mrs Eboh’s alleged fraudulent activities span several years, during which she has repeatedly been accused of defrauding individuals and businesses, including a $2 million scam reported in 2019, a N2 billion fraud case for which she was arraigned by the EFCC in 2018 and countless other alleged fraudulent schemes, yet no significant actions have been taken to halt her alleged criminal operations.

“We are also concerned about compromise of law enforcement. In the case of the female banker in Anambra State, Mrs Eboh was initially arrested by IRT operatives in Abuja but was subsequently granted bail under questionable circumstances similar to Ngwaka’s case under reference, facilitated by individuals with whom she maintains personal and business relations. “Allegations of bribery and corruption within the EFCC and the Police, particularly involving certain identified operatives, have further compounded the challenges faced by the victims in seeking justice.

“We are concerned about the complicity of associates. Mrs Eboh’s alleged accomplices, including her husband and others who facilitated her bail in some previous cases and suspected received some portions of the stolen funds through her company, continue to remain uninvestigated and unprosecuted.

“These individuals are believed to be integral to the fraud scheme, receiving and laundering funds on behalf of Mrs Eboh. These allegations, including the alleged collusion of some EFCC and police operatives in benefiting from serial crime, derailing and compromising investigations to shield the culprit from justice, are weighty and scandalous.

“They have serious implications for the integrity and public perception of both the EFCC and the Police. RULAAC calls on the Senate Committee to conduct a comprehensive and effective investigation into the numerous fraud allegations by different complainants against this same Mrs Eboh and her accomplices, as well as the role and involvement of some identified operatives and units within the two agencies in compromising investigations, benefiting from her crimes, shielding her from prosecution, and in some cases twisting investigations to further victimize the complainants and deny them justice.

“We request the Committee to require the Inspector-General of Police and the Chairman of the EFCC to avail the Senate of reports of investigations they have carried out on the numerous petitions from different sources against the same Mrs Eboh.

“We call on the Senate, in particular, to order a review of the basis for freezing the bank accounts of Mr Chinedu Ngwaka and his wife, the confiscation of his vehicle, and the extortion of money from him by operatives at the FCID Alagbon, to order the unfreezing of the accounts, the release of the vehicle, and refund of the extorted money, and appropriate disciplinary actions against those involved in corrupt practices. This matter should be impartially investigated to ensure remedies for the victims and accountability for the perpetrators.”

Incidentally in recent times both government agencies have been in the news for all the wrong reasons with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) last week detaining 10 officers of its Lagos Zonal Command over some missing items. A few days earlier, the Commission had also dismissed 27 officials over alleged fraudulent activities and misconduct.

A year ago, Chairman of the Commission (EFCC), Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede, openly lamented the “craze and quest for gratification, bribes and other compromises” by some of the commission’s investigators. “They are becoming too embarrassing and this must not continue,” he said. And last week Olukoyede showed that he can bite by the actions he took against some of the officers giving the Commission a bad name.

A couple of months ago, Zone 16 of the Nigerian Police Force in Yenagoa detained some of its officers following allegations of extorting N10 million from a civilian. While the bulk of the men and women in the services are undoubtedly upright it is the very small number of bad eggs among them that give them a bad name.

