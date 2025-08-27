RULAAC, Family Demand Release Of Man Abducted, Detained For 3 Months On Trumped-Up Charges

The family of Mr. Eme Alfred Friday, supported by the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), has demanded his release after he was allegedly abducted in a gestapo style in Lagos by a police team from Enugu State and detained incommunicado for nearly three months. RULAAC’s Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, accused the police of weaponising law enforcement through fabricated charges and abduction-style arrests to extort and intimidate citizens.

He made the allegations during a press conference in Lagos. Friday’s brother, Sunday Eme, alleged that police from both Lagos and Enugu commands collected different sums of money from the family. He also alleged that officers forced Friday to sign a statement written by a senior police officer, admitting to financing Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), an outlawed group.

Friday has since denied the claim, insisting the only money he sent, just over N7000, was payment to a carpenter.

He reminded them that those that rescued them were able to do so because of the level of education they had acquired. One of the victims, Abdullahi Salisu, said that some of them were in captivity for 42 days while some spent longer time. He said they were kept without food until their rescue and thanked God almighty and the government for their rescue.

According to Nwanguma, the ordeal began on June 26, 2025, when armed operatives from the Enugu Anti-Kidnapping Unit stormed Friday’s residence in Lagos and arrested him without a warrant, in front of his wife. For days, police denied knowledge of his whereabouts, which Nwanguma called an “enforced disappearance” and a grave violation of constitutional rights.