Rukevwe, Oyedayo win BetCorrect’s VIP all expense paid trip to AFCON finals

One of the leading online betting platform, BetCorrect, has announced that it has sent two of its esteemed users on an exclusive, all-expense-paid VIP trip to witness the electrifying African Cup of Nations Finals live in Cote d’Ivoire.

The lucky winners, Innocent Rukevwe and Oyeniran Oyedayo, were selected from over 3000 participants who engaged in BetCorrect’s exciting promotional campaign.

The promotion, which commenced on January 5 and concluded on February 4, garnered immense enthusiasm from BetCorrect’s user base. The final announcement was made on February 5 through a live broadcast on radio, where the fortunate winners were revealed to the anticipation of thousands of listeners after a raffle draw had been carried out and winners selected randomly.

Innocent Rukevwe selection is particularly noteworthy, as despite having only one entry in the draw, luck favored him, showcasing the fairness and transparency of BetCorrect’s selection process. Meanwhile, Oyeniran Oyedayo, with multiple entries, also secured his spot for this unforgettable experience.

The VIP package curated by BetCorrect includes round-trip flights, luxurious accommodations, exquisite dining experiences, guided tours of prominent landmarks, and coveted VIP seats at the stadium during the highly anticipated finals.

Additionally, both winners will enjoy a host of exclusive perks and surprises throughout their stay, ensuring a truly memorable and immersive experience.

This initiative reflects BetCorrect’s ongoing commitment to enhancing user engagement and satisfaction by offering unique and rewarding experiences. As the African Cup of Nations captivates football enthusiasts worldwide, BetCorrect continues to stand out as a frontrunner in delivering premium entertainment and value to its users with our unique offerings, giveaways, and amazing prizes up for grabs.