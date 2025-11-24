Nigerian Afrobeats star, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, better known as Ruger, on Monday, set social media ablaze after posting a new video from the driveway of his brightly painted yellow mansion, showcasing his growing wealth and global ambitions.

In the short clip sighted by New Telegraph, the singer, whose real name is Michael Adebayo Olayinka, performs a slick rap verse while displaying two luxury vehicles: a Chevrolet Corvette and a black Cadillac Escalade parked behind him.

The video, shot in front of his bold yellow home, highlights a recurring message in Ruger’s music: his rapid rise “from Lagos to Cyprus” and his belief that he has earned every ounce of success he’s now enjoying.

Since emerging in 2021 with hits like “Bounce, Girlfriend, and Asiwaju”, Ruger has built a reputation for blending sharp songwriting with a confident persona.

His transition last year from Jonzing World to launching his own label, Blown Boy Entertainment, signalled a new chapter focused on independence and global reach.

The driveway performance reinforces that narrative, a visual declaration of ambition, luxury, and self-made achievement at a time when Ruger is pushing for broader international influence.

Fans’ reactions poured in shortly after the video went viral, with many Nigerians reacting with admiration, humour, and playful commentary.

One supporter wrote, “From Lagos to Cyprus is elite bragging. Ruger is living the dream.”

Another commented, “Big flex! But I hope he’s resting well too; success needs peace.”

The viral moment arrives as Afrobeats continues its expansion worldwide, with Ruger positioning himself among the genre’s next global heavy hitters.

As fans await new music under his independent label, the singer’s latest video serves as a reminder that he intends to match his sound with a lifestyle narrative crafted for the international stage.

For now, Ruger’s message is unmistakable: the music is growing, the brand is evolving, and the world is his next stop.