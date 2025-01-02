Ruger Shares Emotional Testimony At Crossover Service

Share

Nigerian music sensation, Michael Adebayo, popularly known as Ruger, has opened up about a profound spiritual encounter at the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) in Lagos where he grew up worshipping.

The ‘Asiwaju’ crooner attended the church’s 2024 crossover service on Tuesday night, a tradition he had missed for two years due to international engagements.

Determined not to let it happen again, Ruger instructed his manager to cancel all scheduled shows that could interfere with the event.

During the testimony session, Ruger shared his emotional breakthrough, recounting how he shed tears for the first time in four years, a moment he attributed to feeling God’s presence.

He went on to thank God, the congregation, and the church leadership for their role in shaping his spiritual and personal growth.

“Happy New Year to everybody. Today, I am so happy to be here.

“My manager texted me about a show tonight, and I told him to cancel it. I had to be in church because I missed the crossover services in 2022 and 2023.

“This year, I wasn’t going to let anything stop me, I thank God. I have not cried in like four years. Today, I saw God again, and I cried.

“This church has nurtured me, and it’s a caring church.

“If this church is not great, great people would not come out of it,” he added.

Ruger’s career took off in 2021 when he signed with D’Prince’s Jonzing World Record, an affiliate of Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records.

In February 2024, he launched his own record label, Blown Boy Entertainment, signalling a new phase in his music journey.

Over the years, Ruger has earned critical acclaim and accolades, including the Best Newcomer Award at AFRIMA 2021 and the Best New Artiste Award at the 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards.

