Ruger, Joeboy In Supremacy Battle Ahead Of Album Release

Nigerian Afrobeats singers, Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus, better known as Joeboy and Ruger has been involved in a supremacy battle on social media ahead of the release of their albums on March 28.

Taking to their verified X handle on Thursday, March 27, the duo made cryptic posts, seemingly targeting each other.

New Telegraph reports that the supremacy battle began when Ruger boasted that some of his colleagues would go back to the studio when they heard his sophomore album, ‘Blown Boy Ru,’ while others, unfortunately, wouldn’t have that opportunity as they were releasing their albums on the same day as he.

He wrote, “Some people will have to go back to the studio after they hear this album, some people won’t even have the chance to coz they dropping the same day as me sad! #blownboyru.”

A few hours after his post, fans started speculating that he was shading Joeboy whose album ‘Viva Lavida’ was also scheduled for release on March 28.

Following this, Joeboy also shared a cryptic post, claiming that some of his colleagues were competing with him.

According to him, they chose to fly beside him despite the vastness of the sky.

Joeboy wrote, “The sky is big enough for everyone to fly but some people are choosing to fly right beside me lol. I get it, I Inspire you.”

As expected, fans speculated that his post was a response to Ruger.

This is not the first time Nigerian superstars will be clashing over release date.

