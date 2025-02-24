Ruger Hints On Getting Married This Year

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, has hinted fans and followers on getting married this year.

According to the singer, witnessing other people’s weddings has made him question his promiscuous lifestyle.

Taking to his Snapchat, Ruger expressed his readiness to settle down this year, emphasising that he would soon be 30.

He wrote: “Everybody is just getting married. Got me questioning myself—how long will I continue this playboy shiii? I’m settling down this year, period. I’ll soon be 30, tf.”

It would be recalled that Ruger had previously revealed that he could love five women equally at the same time.

He explained that he falls in love easily, emphasising that gifts and compliments make him develop feelings for women.

