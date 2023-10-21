Ruger, Fave, Others Ignite Spotify’s Afrobeats Celebration

Spotify has made an electrifying im- pact on the Nigerian music scene, highlighting the contributions and milestones associated with the Afrobeats genre. The successful launch of the Afrobeats: Journey of a billion streams site that celebrates the milestone of the genre culminated in events that captivated not just the music aficionados but anyone who had the privilege to be part of the Afrobeats journey.

As part of the celebration, Spotify brought together celebrities, podcasters, influencers, music executives, media personalities and music fans at two experiential events dubbed #Spotify- PodcastsLagos and #SpotifyAfrobeats. The events held at La Madison Place in Lekki, Lagos, showcased and celebrated the rich culture of Afrobeats and the remarkable achievements of the genre through the years.

The night witnessed electrifying performances by talented artists that includes, Bloody Civilian, Fave, Shal- lipopi, Sarz and Ruger Speaking at the Afrobeats Celebration, Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Spotify’s Managing Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, said, “Spotify’s commitment to connecting people with the music they love is at the heart of everything we do.

We’re thrilled to continue celebrating Afrobeats’ milestones and reinforce our commitment to the growth of the music ecosystem in Nigeria and across Africa.” The Celebration commenced with an electric atmosphere and performances that saw a huge turnout of Afrobeats enthusiasts who were eager to indulge in the night’s festivities. The dance floor was alive with activity, thanks to DJ Tohbad, who skillfully set the stage with a continuous flow of chart-topping tracks by Nigerian artists.