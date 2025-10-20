Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Michael Adabayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, has responded to ongoing criticism, asserting that negative comments only fuel his ambition.

In a statement issued on X, the singer expressed frustration with those who dismiss his growth and accomplishments, while thanking fans who defend him against detractors.

“The disrespect i get sometimes make me laugh. Like do you expect the negative things you say about me is gonna put me down? That sh*t fuels me i love it.

“I wanna appreciate the people that take it upon themselves to defend me whenever all these rubbish things are said. Coz I don’t defend myself at all. So, tonight I’m so pissed at myself.

“Coz some people act like they don’t see what I do, how much I’ve grown, the stages I kill every year. They want to stick to a narrative, HATERS!!! Y’all are needed in my victory story still, so carry on,” he wrote.

Ruger, who established BlownBoy Entertainment in 2024, dismissed claims that his touring career would decline, highlighting a robust performance schedule across Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, St. Lucia, Russia, Turks and Caicos, and London in 2024 and 2025. “The day I announced BLOWNBOY ENTERTAINMENT in 2024, someone said I won’t be touring anymore. Watch this. 2024, I toured EUROPE, CANADA, performed in AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND, 2025 I toured EUROPE again, AMERICA, St Lucia, RUSSIA, Turks and Caicos, London,” he added. He also announced an upcoming Australian tour for 2026, emphasising his forward momentum. “I have already announced my AUSTRALIAN tour for 2026. I don Dey future already”, Ruger said. He criticised the hypocrisy of those who condemn his stage performances involving women while praising similar acts by other artists, vowing to continue featuring women in his shows without apology. “I bring bed on top stage dem talk, but go ahead to praise any other person that brings a girl on stage. From now on you’ll see your girlfriends and aunties on my stage and nothing wey anybody go do”, he added. Ruger also took aim at colleagues who disparage him, particularly those with less international exposure, and refused to engage in their disputes, citing his extensive global travels as a point of pride. He added: “Lastly, I will never reply to any of my colleagues who run their mouth on my name, especially the ones that don’t have as many visas as I have on my passport. You all will bend a knee soon”. Affirming his rising influence, Ruger expressed confidence in his trajectory and readiness to embrace critics when his success becomes undeniable. “I am the truth, and no matter how late some of you realise it, I’ll still accept you with open arms. It is very close. God is good. And I’m RICH AS F*ck bye,” he stated.