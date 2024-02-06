Ruger Announces Exit From Jonzing World Record Label

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, better known as Ruger has officially announced his exit from Jonzing World record label.

The 24-year-old singer who made this known via his official Instagram page on Tuesday thanked his boss, Dprince for believing in him and taking him thus far.

According to him, he is willing to place a significant bet on himself this year and it is unfortunate that he has to leave.

He also used the opportunity to announce the launching of his new record label, Blown Boyent as he prayed to God for strength to get him through.

He said, “Thank you Jonzing world and Dprince for believing in me and taking me this far. Wouldn’t have gotten here without you.

“It’s sad that I have to leave but God knows best. I am taking a big bet on myself this year. I don’t know it all but I know God will see me through. It is time for @blownboyent ”

