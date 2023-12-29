New Telegraph

December 29, 2023
Ruger Acquires New Home In Lagos

Nigerian Afropop singer, Ruger has splashed millions of naira on himself as he acquires a new luxury house in Lagos.

Ruger’s new feat was announced in a viral post by an X blogger which shows footage of the musician in the building.

The singer could be seen in the house checking out the furnishings before finally deciding to buy it.

A real estate agent was also seen in the video, in which she announced the sale of the luxury house to Ruger.

READ ALSO:

Social media users have taken to the comment section to congratulate him on his new house.

@Chris_Ejiofor wrote: “Congratulations to him

I’m hitting the music industry”

Macroben228 said: “Money stop nonsense who Dey breaaaaaath ”

Chi_chi005 wrote: “Congratulations…. But all these houses they acquire like it’s nothing is actually how much?”

@slym_hardeynike said: “Congrats to him, more wins”

@oluwaseunyou stated: “This guy don buy another mansion with one eye
Haa”

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/damiadenuga/status/1740714247707918404?s=46

