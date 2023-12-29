Ruger Acquires New Home In Lagos

Nigerian Afropop singer, Ruger has splashed millions of naira on himself as he acquires a new luxury house in Lagos.
Ruger’s new feat was announced in a viral post by an X blogger which shows footage of the musician in the building.
The singer could be seen in the house checking out the furnishings before finally deciding to buy it.
A real estate agent was also seen in the video, in which she announced the sale of the luxury house to Ruger.
Social media users have taken to the comment section to congratulate him on his new house.
@Chris_Ejiofor wrote: “Congratulations to him
I’m hitting the music industry”
Macroben228 said: “Money stop nonsense who Dey breaaaaaath ”
Chi_chi005 wrote: “Congratulations…. But all these houses they acquire like it’s nothing is actually how much?”
@slym_hardeynike said: “Congrats to him, more wins”
@oluwaseunyou stated: “This guy don buy another mansion with one eye
Haa”
Watch the video below:
https://x.com/damiadenuga/status/1740714247707918404?s=46