New Telegraph

March 17, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 17, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Rugar Opens Up,…

Rugar Opens Up, Says I Regret Body-Shaming BNXN

Popular singer, Micheal Olayinka Adebayo, better known as Ruger has said he regrets body shaming his colleague BNXN during their social media beef two years ago.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the duo had engaged in a serious online beef over their albums during which things had taken a wrong turn.

Their beef became extremely heated, as they exchanged words verbally, talking down to each other’s musical creations as well as used expletives to describe each other, and body-shamed each other.

Ruger had rubbished BNXN’s song and described him as a ‘fatty bum bum’.

READ ALSO:

However, speaking in a recent episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast, which is co-hosted by actress Moet Abebe and reality star Tolanibaj, the music star disclosed that he regretted his action for body-shaming BNXN.

He said, “I feel bad that I body-shamed BNXN (Buju).”

Since Ruger left D’Prince’s Jonzing World and started his own record company, Blown Boy Entertainment, the two have officially called it quits on their feud.

After settling their beef the duo, Ruger and BNXN, recently released a single together, “Romeo Must Die.”

Tags:

Read Previous

Yahaya Bello Allegation: CSOs, Lawyers Warn Olukoyede Against Banana Peels
Read Next

Man United Stun Liverpool Out Of FA Cup In 7 Goals Thriller