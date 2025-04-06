Ruffles: Oldest style detailing, never goes stale

Share

Ruffles is one the oldest style details in fashion that has never gone out of trend. Rather, it keeps getting better with innovation.

Now, some ruffles are rose petals or any other gorgeous flower detailing.

Ruffle detailing are now appearing on dress collars, shoulders, hemlines and sleeves. They are often oversized and eye catching.

In order not to wear ruffles the wrong way, it is important to note its do’s and don’t’s.

The first rule to consider when trying out that ruffled dress is to understand that it is a busy dress. This means you need to tone down the jewelry, hair style and sometimes makeup for the dress to be seen.

In order not to be swallowed by the whole busy design, a ponytail hairstyle or an up do will help get attention to your neck and face, most especially if the ruffle is on the collar of the dress.

If the ruffles are on the sleeves, straight hair that is pulled to the back will be a perfect fit. And when the ruffles are only at the hemline, elaborate earrings can give the elegant vibe that you so much wish for.

