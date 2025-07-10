Rufai’s Unfulfilled Dream, Real Age Emerge After Death

Late Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, had a dream beyond football. New Telegraph can report that the football icon died without realising his dream of launching his autobiography titled ‘My Story’ before his sudden death.

The revelation emerged after veteran journalist, radio, and television personality, Godwin Enakhena, released a video snippet of an interview with the former Stationery Stores star just days before his passing.

In the short video, Rufai spoke about the upcoming release of the book, which he said was scheduled for launch in June.

The book, he revealed, was a journey down memory lane, capturing his football beginnings in Port Harcourt, his night bus trip to Lagos, his rise to stardom, and his life as a prince and footballer.

He hoped ‘My Story’ would connect with fans, young players, and Nigerians who had followed his career.

“So, the book is to take me through the memory lane with the Nigerian fans, with what I’ve observed with Nigerian players of that era, compared to this era, and what I’ve observed with the fans.

And the book is also giving a clear picture of what our performances were on the pitch individually,” he had said in the interview.

He wanted the book to inspire, educate, and preserve the legacy of Nigerian football through his eyes but sadly, it never saw the light of day. Rufai passed away before the project could be completed and shared with the public.

Rufai also used the interview to correct one of the misconceptions about his age. Contrary to public reports that he was 61 when he died, the former Super Eagles captain said he would be 63 in August.