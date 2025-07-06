Rufai Left When He Was Needed Most –Ladipo

Nigeria on Thursday July 3, lost one of the biggest player to have done the jersey of the country, Peter Rufai, who died after a brief illness with another supporter of the team, the President General of the Supporters Club, Rafiu Ladipo, saying the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations gold medalist left when he was needed most.

According to Ladipo, it was a great loss to the country while lamenting the fact that the country continues to lose former players one after another.

“Another big tree has fallen,” he said.

“What is it that is happening to our heroes? Why are we losing them one after the other? What can we do to stop deaths like this? Oh God, Peter Rufai is gone. The Man who served Nigeria meritoriously for years. He was the number one goalkeeper in Tunisia 94.

“We won the African Cup of Nations. He was the goalkeeper in the USA ’94. He was there in France 98. He was a winner all the time. How could Rufai leave when he was trying to give back at a time he was needed most?

“Peter Rufai, Dodo Manyana, Manyana Dodo is no more. We must come together and start to fervently pray for this country asking God Almighty to kindly have mercy. May His gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”