March 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
Rudiger Considers Lucrative S’Arabia Move

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger is reportedly weighing a big-money move to Saudi Arabia as clubs from the Middle East continue their aggressive recruitment of top European talents.

The 32-year-old German has been a vital figure for Madrid, especially with injuries to Eder Militao, Joan Martinez, and David Alaba forcing him to shoulder more responsibility at the back.

However, with his contract set to expire in 2026, reports suggest that Saudi Pro League clubs are preparing a lucrative contract to lure Rüdiger away from the Santiago Bernabéu.

