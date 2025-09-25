Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has threatened legal action against an X user who accused him of improper conduct involving his domestic staff member.

The controversy erupted after photos from the 25th birthday celebration of Rudeboy’s wife, Ivy Ifeoma, circulated online.

In reaction to the post, an X user identified as @chubbiedivah alleged that the singer had coerced a household help, claims that further suggested the staffer was underage and accused Rudeboy of subsequently expelling family members who raised the issue.

Other accounts joined the thread, with one poster using the handle @Zoyabloms mocking the couple’s age difference, and another, @darkskinnedtemi, amplifying the accusations. The posts quickly drew attention and were shared widely, prompting a swift response from the artist.

In response, Rudeboy declared his intention to pursue the originator of the claims through the courts. “I hardly reply, but you see this one @chubbiedivah… I will find you, I will use every necessary means, power, resources and money.

“You will face the law, I will use you to set an example, a scapegoat,” he wrote. He also urged followers who alerted him to the posts to accept his thanks.

Shortly after Rudeboy’s reply, the account @chubbiedivah deactivated both its X and Instagram profiles. There has been no public statement from Rudeboy’s legal team detailing the specific charges or next steps, nor any public response from the users named in the exchange.

The episode adds to a growing pattern of high-profile online disputes in Nigeria’s entertainment sector, where social-media allegations often trigger threats of litigation. Legal experts say public figures commonly resort to defamation suits to deter false claims, but successful action requires clear evidence that the published statements are both false and damaging.

Rudeboy’s fans rallied in his defence after the allegations surfaced, while critics urged caution and called for due process. The singer’s forceful promise to pursue the matter in court signals he is taking the accusations seriously and intends to seek accountability.