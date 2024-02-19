Rudeboy Slams Eedris Abdulkareem Over Comment On Burna Boy

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has reacted to the rift between his colleagues, Eedris Abdulkareem and Burna Boy.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Eedris in a recent interview with The Honest Bunch podcast slammed Burna Boy over his comment that nobody paved the way for him in the entertainment industry, describing it as a ” Stupid Talk”

Eedris also went further to disclose that legendary Nigerian singer, Charly Boy, is not a man of integrity as long as money is involved.

Reacting to Eedris’ comments, Rudeboy took to his Instagram page to accuse him of taking interest in abusing his colleagues, stressing that he has insulted his group, Psquare, 2Face, Timaya, D’banj, and now Burna Boy.

Speaking further, he claimed that Eedris kept stating he fought for the Nigerian music industry whereas he was the one who betrayed his colleagues by going behind them to accept “Peanut” for a 50 Cent show 20 years ago after they had already agreed on lucrative performance fees.

Rudeboy added that he has been silent for too long on what transpired at the 50 Cent show 20 years ago but it was now time to speak up due to Eedris’ entitlement mentality.

He wrote in Pidgin: “Every eke market day we go de hear ‘I fought for the industry. Na me cook de food wey una dey chop.’ I go just de laugh.

“Now you wan reply with music you go reply taya !!! For over 20 years I have kept silent about what really transpired, how we top Nigerian artists as of then agreed with one voice, about payment conditions and treatments on the same 50-cent show, only for this greedy guy to go behind and collect peanut.. you de expect VIP treatment on top of peanut payment?

“You keep insulting any artiste at every opportunity, if is not Tuface, is Psquare, Timaya, D’banj, now na Burna… you go explain taya!”