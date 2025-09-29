Rudeboy, Ivy Ifeoma Celebrate Daughter First Birthday

Nigerian music star, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy of Psquare, and his partner, Ivy Ifeoma, celebrate their daughter, Imani Okoye, on her first birthday.

The couple hosted a fairy-themed party to mark the special milestone, with family and friends joining in the celebration.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ivy Ifeoma shared an emotional tribute to her daughter while tagging Rudeboy in her post. She expressed gratitude for the journey of motherhood and the joy of seeing Imani grow.

She wrote: “Imani’s first fairy birthday, we love you soooooooooo much, Imama. A year ago, I didn’t know what to expect in that labour room, but I knew I loved you so deeply, and that was all that mattered.

‘Thank God for giving you this opportunity to experience your first round trip on earth. You are deeply loved, my Imama.”

The heartfelt message has since drawn warm reactions from fans, with many congratulating Rudeboy and Ivy while showering birthday wishes on baby Imani.

Imani’s milestone marks yet another celebratory moment for the Okoye family, who continue to enjoy public admiration and support from their fans across the world.